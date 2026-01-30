Shashi Tharoor charms Dubai with wit and wisdom at Emirates Literature Festival

Tharoor also defended the often maligned Indian English. He framed it as a living, practical language shaped by time and usage. “If enough people find a word or phrase useful and meaningful, it is legitimate,” he said. He talked about “mugging” for an exam, and how telling a Brit you were “mugging” would produce the wrong kind of alarm. He mentioned “What is your good name?” and the cultural logic behind it. He also had the room in splits with “kindly adjust”, offered apologetically to the seventh person squeezing on to a bench meant for four. He ended with a sentence that felt like a wink at every Indian in the room: “After all, we are like that only.”