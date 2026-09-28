Samaa Fertility Centre delivers breakthrough pregnancy for a 42-year old patient

"When a patient comes to us after years of unsuccessful treatment elsewhere, our first responsibility is to understand why previous attempts didn't succeed, not simply to repeat them," said Dr Zhanna Gaifullina, Medical Director, Samaa Fertility Centre. "Every case is different, and Vicky’s case reminded our entire team why personalised, evidence-based care matters so much in fertility medicine. Seeing her reach this stage of her pregnancy after everything she went through is exactly why we do this work."