Samaa Fertility Centre delivers breakthrough pregnancy for a 42-year old patient

Personalised fertility care in Dubai helps patient conceive after six-year struggle
Dubai: Vicky, a 42-year-old woman, is now eight months pregnant after a six-year fertility journey that spanned multiple clinics in different countries, including previous attempts within the UAE, all of which ended in disappointment.
Her success came at Samaa Fertility Centre in Dubai, under the care of Medical Director Dr Zhanna Gaifullina, a specialist with more than 30 years of experience in reproductive medicine.
The case adds to a growing body of evidence that positions Dubai as a leading global destination for advanced fertility care, drawing patients from around the world who have exhausted options elsewhere.
For six years, Vicky’s path to motherhood was defined by setbacks. She pursued multiple IVF attempts across different clinics in different countries, and later within the UAE, each attempt carrying fresh hope followed by renewed disappointment.
The emotional toll of repeated failed cycles is one that few outside the experience fully understand: the physical demands of treatment, the financial strain of traveling between countries in search of answers, and the quiet grief that comes with each unsuccessful outcome.
By the time Vicky arrived at Samaa Fertility Centre, she had begun to question whether pregnancy was possible for her at all. What she needed was not another standard protocol, but a team willing to look at her case differently.
Dr Zhanna Gaifullina and her team took a different approach. Rather than repeating the same treatment pathway that had already failed elsewhere, the team conducted a comprehensive review of Vicky’s case designed a personalised treatment protocol tailored specifically to her individual case.
This individualized approach, shaped by Dr Gaifullina's three decades of clinical experience in complex fertility cases, addressed factors that earlier treatment plans had not fully accounted for. The result was a successful pregnancy, now in its eighth month, following years of unsuccessful attempts elsewhere.
Vicky’s case reflects a broader shift in how leading fertility clinics in the UAE are approaching complex, previously unsuccessful cases: not with one-size-fits-all protocols, but with individualized care built around each patient's unique medical history.
"When a patient comes to us after years of unsuccessful treatment elsewhere, our first responsibility is to understand why previous attempts didn't succeed, not simply to repeat them," said Dr Zhanna Gaifullina, Medical Director, Samaa Fertility Centre. "Every case is different, and Vicky’s case reminded our entire team why personalised, evidence-based care matters so much in fertility medicine. Seeing her reach this stage of her pregnancy after everything she went through is exactly why we do this work."
"After so many years and so many attempts, there were moments when I wondered if it would ever happen for us, When I saw the positive result, I could hardly believe it. We had been through so much to reach that moment. I hope my story can give some hope to other couples who are still going through a difficult fertility journey,” said Vicky, patient, Samaa Fertility Centre.