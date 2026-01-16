New Year, new challenge: Embracing the absurdity of a bodybuilding resolution

Let me be clear. I do not have his commitment. I do not have his willpower. I do not have his ability to say no to dessert with the moral strength of a monk. What I do have is boredom with the usual New Year resolutions. Eat better. Exercise more. Cut sugar. Drink water. I’ve done these. I’m doing these. They don’t scare me anymore. Apparently, fear is now my benchmark for personal growth.