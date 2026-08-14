My second opinion, as a holistic doctor. For everything that is not an emergency — the chronic conditions above, whether acute or long-standing — natural medicine should be the first choice, the primary medicine. Holistic medicine, 5,000 years old, cares about Life itself, not about sickness. It gathers the whole of your life into wholeness, finds the reasons — in your lifestyle, your sleep, your digestion, your emotions, your history — and works with the reasons, so the symptoms fall away by themselves, supported by treatment from the three treasures of nature, chosen gently and individually. When health is restored and life moves from chaos to wholeness, there is no making of disease, only vital longevity.