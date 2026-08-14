Sickness is not suffering, it is a sign for healing

Dr Ludmila Vasileva explains how holistic medicine addresses chronic health problems.
If you care about longevity, if you want to live long and live well, but you suffer from long-time constipation or bloating, acidity or indigestion, overweight or water retention, hypertension or diabetes, low immunity or allergies, low libido or infertility, skin problems or dermatitis, or any of the inflammations that end in “-itis” — bronchitis, sinusitis, gastritis, colitis — then this article is for you. If you are tired from stress, suffering, sickness and sleeplessness, it is for you too.
Here is what several decades of practice and experience have taught me: these conditions are not accidents. They grow from lifestyle — from the chaos of modern living: chaotic food, chaotic sleep, chaotic stress. And sickness itself is not suffering, it is a sign for healing. When the body needs help, it sends signals: the bloating, the pimple, the sleepless night. These are results. They have reasons. The way out is to eliminate the reasons, naturally, and lead your life from chaos back to wholeness.
People ask how one person can be a cardiologist with a PhD and a holistic doctor at the same time. So let me give you two opinions from one doctor, a cardiologist who became the founder of Holistic Healing Medicine, and they are not about which medicine is “better.” They are about which medicine to use in which situation.
My first opinion, as a cardiologist. When life is in danger — trauma, surgery, the acute emergency — modern medicine is irreplaceable, and natural medicine is powerless there: it has no such technologies. I was born into a family of doctors; I have seen modern medicine rescue lives, including in my own family, and I honour it. But outside the emergency, its design is different: it suppresses and controls symptoms without finding the cause. Even its prevention keeps your attention on disease, a person who thinks all day about preventing illness is thinking about illness, not about health. Control is sometimes necessary. Control is not healing.
My second opinion, as a holistic doctor. For everything that is not an emergency — the chronic conditions above, whether acute or long-standing — natural medicine should be the first choice, the primary medicine. Holistic medicine, 5,000 years old, cares about Life itself, not about sickness. It gathers the whole of your life into wholeness, finds the reasons — in your lifestyle, your sleep, your digestion, your emotions, your history — and works with the reasons, so the symptoms fall away by themselves, supported by treatment from the three treasures of nature, chosen gently and individually. When health is restored and life moves from chaos to wholeness, there is no making of disease, only vital longevity.
In holistic healing medicine, we take you to healing — for health and happiness. And how much you take is up to you. The choice is yours: choose yourself, choose consciously, and choose holistic medicine as the first option for restoring health in any condition, not the last resort.
So here is my invitation. If you have been suffering for more than two or three months, or two or three years, consider healing, not controlling disease. Consider total transformation, not suppression of symptoms. Your body is asking for help; suppression only makes it numb, and the body cannot work like this. Take your complimentary preliminary assessment at Holistic Healing Medical Centre, and we will show you what holistic medicine can do in your case.
- For more details, WhatsApp: 04 348 7172. Or insta page name @HOLISTICGLOBAL