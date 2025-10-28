Queeny Cazara: 35 years of natural haircare expertise and innovation

Queeny Cazara is designed to transform how textured hair is treated
With a legacy spanning over 35 years in the African and textured haircare industry, Harsha Bagia introduces Queeny Cazara, a Dubai-based professional brand that brings together science, nature, and scalp sensitivity in perfect harmony. Built from decades of experience and innovation, Queeny Cazara is designed to transform how textured hair is treated, celebrated, and cared for.
For more than three decades, Harsha Bagia has been a pivotal figure in the textured haircare world, recognized as one of the largest distributors of African hair products globally. Her work has shaped the industry by improving product accessibility, salon education, and consumer awareness across multiple regions.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, she noticed a meaningful shift, women embracing their natural textures again and becoming increasingly conscious about scalp health, thinning, and sensitivity. Seeing this, Harsha envisioned a line that could merge performance with care, products that deliver results without discomfort or damage.
That vision became Queeny Cazara, a brand that redefines professional haircare by prioritizing comfort, protection, and natural beauty.
At the core of the brand is the Queeny Cazara Relaxer, developed over two years to tackle one of the most common industry challenges, irritation and scalp burn from traditional relaxers. The formula is infused with Argan, Coconut, and Olive Oils, creating a soothing, cooling process that lasts just 10–15 minutes. Free from ammonia and scalp burn, it maintains moisture and integrity while achieving salon-smooth results.
This innovation has reshaped expectations in professional haircare, proving that efficacy and gentleness can coexist.
The brand’s philosophy extends across its entire range:
● Rosemary & Mint Collection – Cooling, strengthening care for natural and curly hair.
● Coconut & Shea Collection – Deep moisture for dry, sensitive scalps.
● Batana Oil Range – Inspired by natural rituals that promote growth and radiance.
● Trio Oil Blend Series – The brand’s most loved innovation, uniting Argan, Coconut, and Olive Oils in a single formula that delivers enduring hydration, silky shine, and scalp-to-tip protection.
● Professional Hair Mousse – Lightweight texture definition with lasting protection.
Each collection reflects Queeny Cazara’s dedication to scalp-safe, ingredient-conscious care that celebrates the diversity of textured hair.
Queeny Cazara’s commitment to innovation has already earned industry recognition, receiving the “Most Innovative Product in Haircare” award at the Africa International Hair & Beauty Fair (AIHBF) in South Africa. The brand is now expanding across Dubai, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa, with plans to scale globally.
“The beauty of a woman begins with the confidence she carries in her hair,” says Harsha Bagia, Founder of Queeny Cazara. “This brand is my legacy, a promise that textured hair can be both natural and nurtured.”
The name “Queeny” stands for empowerment and self-worth, a reflection of every woman’s right to wear her crown with pride. Through thoughtful innovation and decades of expertise, Harsha Bagia continues her mission to make scalp-safe, high-performance haircare accessible to women everywhere.
