Queeny Cazara: 35 years of natural haircare expertise and innovation

At the core of the brand is the Queeny Cazara Relaxer, developed over two years to tackle one of the most common industry challenges, irritation and scalp burn from traditional relaxers. The formula is infused with Argan, Coconut, and Olive Oils, creating a soothing, cooling process that lasts just 10–15 minutes. Free from ammonia and scalp burn, it maintains moisture and integrity while achieving salon-smooth results.