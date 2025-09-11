GOLD/FOREX
Kiara Jewellery unveils gold savings plan

Flexible monthly plans put timeless luxury within reach, with rewards along the way

Ada Panday, Founder of Kiara Jewellery
Ada Panday, Founder of Kiara Jewellery

Ada Panday, founder of Kiara Jewellery, has announced a new Gold Savings Plan designed to make luxury jewellery more accessible to a wider audience. This plan allows customers to pay in 11 monthly installments, with the 12th installment completely free.

The initiative responds to a growing need in the jewellery sector for practical solutions that allow many to enjoy ornate pieces without the pressures of one-time payments. The plans range from AED 200 to AED 2,000, creating an opportunity to take advantage of significant yield while investing in masterfully crafted works of art that hold substantial worth.

The Gold Savings Plan also offers benefits for participants who complete six to ten months, reinforcing the flexibility of the program. Customers who commit to AED 600 per month, for instance, receive an extra AED 240 benefit if they pause their plan before completion, preserving savings regardless of the stage at which they exit. In this way, Kiara Jewellery addresses a key market demand for attainable opulence by strategically combining practicality with aspirational purchases.

Ada Panday emphasized that the Gold Savings Plan was conceived with her loyal customers in mind. According to the Kiara Jewellery founder, “Looking and feeling luxurious should not break the bank. Therefore, I came up with the plan so people can invest in jewellery the right way. You see, I aim to disrupt the common conventions of owning opulent accessories by showing that one can be ‘royally’ responsible without going beyond their means.” As such, Kiara Jewellery continues to be a champion in meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers who value financial planning while remaining timelessly regal.

