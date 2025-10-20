Celebrate Diwali with Kiara Jewellery: A fusion of tradition and radiance

Kiara adds meaning to the season with surprises that celebrate joy, giving, and memories
Ada Panday, co-founder of Kiara Jewellery, invites everyone to make the very essence of Diwali come to life, to celebrate the meaning of this special occasion by shining blindingly with the brilliance of gold (and live life to the fullest on a cruise, perhaps?).
For what it’s worth, Diwali is when families gather and homes illuminate with love and joy. For Kiara, it is steeped in tradition, honouring the gift of light through timeless allure that can be proudly worn and experienced.
This year, Diwali at Kiara becomes a festivity of culture and craftsmanship as all collections speak to the soul and emanate the richness of heritage with effortless wearability. Kiara continues to represent the values of Diwali with spiritual radiance evident in all symbolic styles and heirloom designs that glow.
Diwali remains one of the most important moments to unapologetically wear gold as a symbol of effervescence, where one can sparkle so bright by being true to one’s self alone.
As such, Kiara welcomes each guest with warmth, encouraging all visitors to try on pieces that reflect their truest selves so they glimmer and glisten for the world to see. Apart from this, they may even have the chance to be part of a golden moment that could send them cruising vast oceans.
Ada and the rest of the team are eager to serve and engage, to be truly one with Diwali’s very heart. In keeping with this spirit, Kiara makes the season even more meaningful by sharing thoughtful surprises, serving as a reminder that celebration also means giving, to bring forth joy and unforgettable experiences.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox