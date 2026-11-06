Jashanmal brings global home robotics innovator ECOVACS to the UAE

Commenting on the partnership, Irene Wang, Regional Retail Manager, ECOVACS, said "We are excited to partner with Jashanmal to bring ECOVACS closer to consumers across the UAE through its trusted retail and distribution network. Today's consumers are more globally connected, well-travelled and informed than ever before, with a growing expectation that the latest innovations available around the world should also be available in their homes. The UAE is a market that embraces new technology quickly, driven by a strong appetite for smart living solutions that enhance convenience and quality of life. Through our AI-powered floor, window and pool cleaning solutions, we aim to make advanced robotics an effortless part of everyday living. Together with Jashanmal, we look forward to bringing intelligent innovation and exceptional home experiences to households across the UAE."