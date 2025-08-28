Her campus, her community: Emirati women leading change at CUD

To Shaima, Emirati Women’s Day is a reflection of how far Emirati women have come and how far they can go. Her message to young Emirati women is, “You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone but yourself. Stay rooted in your values and know that you already carry so much strength within you. Lead with kindness and fairness, move with purpose, and let your actions speak louder than anything else. My mother always reminds me: ‘Always stand with الحق (the truth), because real leadership starts with fairness and honesty.’ This is what I live by.”