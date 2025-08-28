Her campus, her community: Emirati women leading change at CUD

Faculty and students foster unity and drive change to inspire next generation
As the nation marks Emirati Women’s Day, female faculty and students at Canadian University Dubai (CUD) are leading the way in promoting innovation, inclusivity, and empowering the next generation of women to shape the future of the Emirates. Among the pioneering Emirati women on campus are Shaima Al Hai, who has made history at CUD as the first female President of the Student Council, and Dr. Khulood Shebib Khansaheb, who is promoting student entrepreneurship as Assistant Professor and Manager of the CUD Incubator.
Currently pursuing a degree in Public Relations, Al Hai has been elected President of the Student Council for two consecutive years, a role that she believes goes beyond the leadership title to reflect the responsibility of duty and service. She explains, “Growing up Emirati, I was raised on the values of Sheikh Zayed, particularly the importance of empowering women, and my goal was always to foster unity and create spaces that feel like home, where every student feels heard and inspired.”
In her role as President, Al Hai has channelled her PR training into impactful student experiences, from National Day celebrations to large-scale university initiatives. Ensuring that every event carries strategic significance and emotional resonance, she uses audience analysis, engagement strategies and persuasive messaging to make students feel included and inspired. She says, “We aren’t just posting for the sake of social media, we are creating moments that people will carry with them after graduation.”
A standout moment in her presidency came during UAE Flag Day, when she delivered an impromptu speech about her journey as the first Emirati woman in her role. She says, “I saw students’ eyes light up and that moment reminded me that impact isn’t measured by how loud you speak, but by how deeply you move people. President wasn’t just a title anymore; it was a legacy.”
To Shaima, Emirati Women’s Day is a reflection of how far Emirati women have come and how far they can go. Her message to young Emirati women is, “You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone but yourself. Stay rooted in your values and know that you already carry so much strength within you. Lead with kindness and fairness, move with purpose, and let your actions speak louder than anything else. My mother always reminds me: ‘Always stand with الحق (the truth), because real leadership starts with fairness and honesty.’ This is what I live by.”
For Dr. Khansaheb, Emirati Women’s Day is both a celebration and a call to action. She explains, “It’s a national reminder of the role that women play in the UAE’s progress. We carry both pride and responsibility, to continue our journey of achievement for the UAE and to contribute meaningfully to the country’s ongoing advancement.”
As Incubator Manager, Dr. Khansaheb champions youth-led innovation, bridging the classroom with the real world to create opportunities for students to develop entrepreneurial ventures. She explains, “We collaborate with all schools and departments to ensure students, and especially women, have opportunities to transform their ideas into action.”
Dr. Khansaheb adds that inclusivity must be intentional and embedded into every layer of the program. “Our strategy includes actively involving female faculty and entrepreneurial women from the wider CUD community as mentors and role models to guide and support female students. We’ve seen a noticeable rise in the number of women in leadership positions across various industries in the UAE who are now actively engaging with CUD.”
On a personal level, Dr. Khulood draws deep inspiration from her family in pursuing her leadership role. She shares, “My late father always called me ‘Doctor’ long before I earned the title. He wholeheartedly believed in the power of education and women’s capabilities in leadership. After he passed, my mother stepped in with resilience and grace, ensuring we carried forward that vision.” She also credits national leaders such as Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, as inspirational women leading national development in education, culture, and innovation.
Looking forward, her advice to Emirati women is grounded in solidarity. “The theme of this year is about standing hand in hand. I encourage all women across the world to empower each other. We must also appreciate the other half of our society, the men who support us to co-create success. True progress is collaborative and there is space for all of us to succeed.”
