Leana Deeb: Empowering women through fitness and fashion

The fitness influencer talks pull-ups, purpose, and the power of showing up
Leana Deeb trains with purpose. Every rep, every run, every decision in the gym is about self-respect, not spectacle. “When I want to feel powerful, I go back to the basics,” she says. Compound lifts such as squats, lunges, and push-ups remind her how far she’s come. But for Deeb, power isn’t just physical. “It’s about showing up and doing the hard work, even when it’s uncomfortable. That’s what keeps me grounded and in control.” Lately, she adds, long solo runs have become her way to build mental strength too.
Even the fitness queen of consistency has her nemesis. “Pull-ups,” she laughs. “I don’t love them, but I know how good they are for posture and strength.” Some days she uses resistance bands; other days, she goes unassisted. “They humble you, but nothing beats the feeling when you finally hit your reps.”
Her message to women struggling with routine during the festive season is simple: don’t chase perfection, plan for progress. “Consistency isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being prepared,” she says. Whether it’s shorter workouts or simpler meals, what matters is showing up. “Over time, those small acts of commitment add up. That’s where real results come from.”
Deeb’s style, both in and out of the gym, reflects her values. As a modest-fashion icon, she designs with intent. “Comfort and coverage come first, always,” she says. Her Gymshark modest collection was born from a desire to create breathable, flexible gear for women who train while covered. “I want women to feel strong, comfortable, and stylish — to perform at the highest level without compromising their values.”
Off-camera, she’s more playful than most people expect. “People think I’m serious all the time, but I’m actually really goofy,” she admits. “I take my goals and faith seriously, but I love to laugh and have fun.”
Leana Deeb is headlining Dubai Active 2025, where she will host a live workout on the Active Arena, along with a meet and greet and a Q&A session. The event, held in partnership with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, will also feature Kayla Itsines, James Smith, and dozens of fitness brands and activities.
When: October 24–26, 2025
Where: Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai
Contact: dubaiactiveshow.com
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox