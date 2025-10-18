Leana Deeb: Empowering women through fitness and fashion

Leana Deeb trains with purpose. Every rep, every run, every decision in the gym is about self-respect, not spectacle. “When I want to feel powerful, I go back to the basics,” she says. Compound lifts such as squats, lunges, and push-ups remind her how far she’s come. But for Deeb, power isn’t just physical. “It’s about showing up and doing the hard work, even when it’s uncomfortable. That’s what keeps me grounded and in control.” Lately, she adds, long solo runs have become her way to build mental strength too.