Sawyer the saluki a UAE story about second chances

Adopted from a UAE shelter, Sawyer now holds a formal role at a Dubai hotel
A rescued Saluki has been given a formal role at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. Sawyer, adopted from Stray Dogs Center in October last year, is now the hotel’s Wellness Supervisor. The title acknowledges something that had already taken shape over time, in the way he became part of the hotel’s daily life with guests and staff.
His arrival grew out of a wider relationship the hotel had already built with the shelter. It began with small, practical decisions. Used linens were sent to improve conditions. Foster dogs were brought into the hotel to increase their chances of adoption. Fundraising efforts were directed towards the care of abandoned animals. Sawyer’s adoption came through that work, folding him into a story that was already in motion. In recent weeks, shelters have seen more pets left behind as people reacted to uncertainty, making that work harder to ignore.
“For us, this has never been about a single dog,” says General Manager Laura Eggleton. “It is about what he represents. There are so many animals in shelters that deserve a second chance, and bringing Sawyer into our story allows people to see that in a very real way.”
There are so many animals in shelters that deserve a second chance, and bringing Sawyer into our story allows people to see that in a very real wayLaura Eggleton, General Manager, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
Inside the hotel, his presence has settled into the background of the day. There is no process to it, and no expectation placed on how people should engage with him. Over time, that absence of structure has become its own kind of consistency. Staff pause beside him between tasks. Guests notice him and choose how to respond. That interaction stays without distincton. People respond to him in their own way.
“When Sawyer first arrived, what stood out immediately was how aware he was of people,” Eggleton says. “He was calm, observant, and very intuitive about the energy around him. He seemed to understand the space before we had even understood him.”
The hotel chose to formalise his role only after his presence had become part of how the space functioned. The title of Wellness Supervisor formalises a role he already holds within the hotel.
“He has this way of knowing when someone needs him,” she says. “He will walk up to a guest who looks unsettled, or sit quietly next to a colleague who is having a long day. There is no training behind it. It is something he does naturally, and it changes how people feel in a very real way.”
The idea of well-being, as the hotel frames it, extends beyond amenities and services. It sits in how people move through a space, and how they feel within it over time. Sawyer’s role has become part of that understanding, shaping it in ways that are difficult to measure but easy to recognise.
“In hospitality, the pace can be intense,” Eggleton says. “What Sawyer brings is a moment to breathe. He gives people a chance to reset without stepping away from what they are doing. That has been incredibly important for our team.”
The connection to Stray Dogs Center remains central to the hotel’s approach. Sawyer’s presence offers a direct link to the work being done there, making it visible in a way that does not require explanation. Guests meet him and understand it for themselves.
“When people meet Sawyer, they see what a second chance can look like,” she says. “They see a dog who has come from a difficult place and is now part of something stable and caring. That changes how they think about adoption.”
That link now extends into a new pet-friendly stay experience launched by the hotel. Priced at Dh500 and fully redeemable on food and beverages, it includes a Dh200 pet supplement that is donated directly to the shelter. The structure is straightforward, built around the idea that each stay can contribute in a small but direct way.
“We wanted to create something that allows guests to enjoy their stay with their pets while also giving back,” Eggleton says. “The contribution goes directly to the shelter, so every stay supports animals that are still waiting for a home.”
Sawyer’s promotion sits within that larger framework. It is not presented as a single moment or a standalone gesture. It is part of a continuing effort to integrate adoption into the way the hotel operates, and into how it presents itself to the community.
“This role is really about recognising the impact he has already had,” Eggleton says. “We are not asking him to do anything different. We are simply acknowledging that what he brings matters.”
His story begins in a shelter and continues in a hotel that chose to make space for him. There is no need to shape it further than that. It holds on its own. “His journey is a reminder that small actions can lead to something meaningful,” she says. “He was given a second chance, and he has made the most of it. That is something we are proud to be part of.”