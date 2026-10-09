In Photos: Modern bridal looks that steal the spotlight with elegance and grandeur

Celebrate the bride's unique style with stunning designs and timeless charm
Outfit: Rosewood pre-draped saree, detailed with sequins and cascading tassels with embellished blouse, POR, at Dimple Fashion @dimplefashionofficial.
Jewellery: Eleganza polki diamond necklace enhanced with striking red stone accents, POR, available at Joyalukkas.
Outfit: A midnight-blue lehenga set adorned with intricate 3D floral appliqué, delicate beadwork and shimmering sequins for a statement-worthy look, POR, at Dimple Fashion @dimplefashionofficial.
Jewellery: Eleganza diamond necklace, featuring exquisite diamond detailing with blue stone accents, POR, available at Joyalukkas.
Outfit: A radiant yellow lehenga adorned with shimmering sequins and delicate beadwork, an enchanting blend of glamour and feminine charm, POR, at Frontier Raas — Dubai @frontierraasDubai.
Jewellery: Diamond and emerald necklace with matching statement earrings in 18K gold, featuring pear-shaped emeralds and intricate diamond detailing, POR, Kanz Jewels.
Outfit: An exquisite emeraldgreen georgette cocktail saree by Seema Gujral, beautifully embellished with shimmering sequins for an effortlessly glamorous and sophisticated look, POR, at Frontier Raas — Dubai @frontierraasdubai.
Jewellery: Diamond choker necklace with matching statement earrings and ring in 18K gold, featuring intricate geometric detailing and a contemporary Victorian-inspired finish, POR, Kanz Jewels.
Outfit: A whimsical floral lehenga by Seema Gujral, intricately embroidered with delicate threadwork and shimmering beads, an enchanting must-have for your next wedding celebration, POR, at Frontier Raas — Dubai @frontierraasdubai.
Jewellery: Polki diamond and ruby necklace with earrings, 18k gold, ruby polki bangle and ruby and diamond ring, POR, Meena Jewellers.
Outfit: A romantic strapless mermaid wedding gown crafted in exquisite French embroidered lace, delicately embellished with scattered 3D floral appliqués. The fitted silhouette gracefully flows into a dramatic, long fairytale train, creating an enchanting and effortlessly luxurious bridal look, POR, at Casa Reina Boutique @casareinaboutique
Jewellery: IGI-certified natural diamond necklace set in 18k white gold, with matching earrings. This two-piece set is a beautiful design and perfect for any bride to be to wear on her big day, POR, Jawhara Jewellery
Outfit: A romantic blush pink bridal lehenga detailed with intricate floral embroidery, delicate sequin work and ornate traditional borders. Paired with a richly embroidered pink dupatta for a soft yet regal bridal look, POR, Dimple Fashion @dimplefashionofficial.
Jewellery: Polki necklace in 18K gold studded with diamonds and green stones, POR, Tajvi Gold & Diamonds.
Outfit: The model is wearing a layered bridal choker crafted with floral Polki clusters and bold centre drops, enhanced with green tones and pink highlights.
Jewellery: The matching earrings feature mintgreen centre stones set in an antique Polki frame, designed as elegant drop studs, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds