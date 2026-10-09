In Photos: Modern bridal looks that steal the spotlight with elegance and grandeur

Outfit: A radiant yellow lehenga adorned with shimmering sequins and delicate beadwork, an enchanting blend of glamour and feminine charm, POR, at Frontier Raas — Dubai @frontierraasDubai.

Jewellery: Diamond and emerald necklace with matching statement earrings in 18K gold, featuring pear-shaped emeralds and intricate diamond detailing, POR, Kanz Jewels.