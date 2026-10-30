How global festivals celebrate life, death, and memory

But while Halloween exists as a blend of two different ideologies — Samhain, where the dead return and Christianity, where the dead go to Heaven — other indigenous festivals truly welcome and celebrate those who are gone, and prayers and offerings are meant to comfort them. While there is an element of fear and spookiness from the unknown and the thinned veil between the living and dead worlds, in large parts, it is nowhere as macabre, and horror filled as with Halloween.