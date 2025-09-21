How Gen Z’s fearless ease rubs off on Gen X

I get to hear all their dating escapades and more because I'm not judgemental and never give unsolicited advice. Their expectations of love and marriage are so sky-high I want to laugh. I do snigger, quietly. When they actually ask for my judgment about people, I give it, and they’re amazed at how sharp my observations are. That’s when I get a little smug. What did they think? Been there, done that. Every time I want to tell them they’re being stupid, I remember I was just as clueless at their age.