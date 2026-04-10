How British author Louise Candlish turns everyday homes into gripping crime scenes

It also explains why her characters, particularly women, resist easy categorisation. Candlish is not interested in making them likeable. She recalls being asked early in her career to soften a character, only to find the result unconvincing. “After that, I gave myself permission to write real characters,” she says. “Not likeable, not unlikeable, just real.” That realism allows for contradiction, for vulnerability, for the quiet complexities that shape behaviour. Her recent novel The Only Suspect, which won major international awards, allowed her to explore a different dimension: time. Set partly in the 1990s, it draws on a pre-digital world where misunderstandings could linger and secrets could survive. “Many of the misunderstandings in the story would be resolved instantly with smartphones,” she says. Setting it in that earlier period created space for tension while also capturing a sense of nostalgia. “It felt like a youth movement, full of energy and music.”