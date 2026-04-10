Greg Mosse: Murder, method, and a 6.30am start

British crime novelist Greg Mosse talks about dual genres & craft behind gripping fiction
There is a particular kind of reader who treats crime fiction less as a genre and more as a state of mind. I recognise the symptoms because I have them. I read about murder to relax. I trust narrators I shouldn’t. I carry entire fictional investigations in my head while going about my day. So when I walked into the Emirates Literature Festival, I had the quiet certainty of someone who believes they are exactly where they are meant to be. What I did not expect was that, over the course of one conversation, British novelist Greg Mosse would dismantle my long-standing plan to one day write a novel and replace it with something far less comfortable: the idea that writing requires actual work.
I met Mosse in between sessions, armed with enthusiasm and a slightly overconfident sense of belonging. I told him, without hesitation, that I admire his wife, Kate Mosse, and her novel Sepulchre, because admiration, in my view, should never be rationed. What followed felt less like an interview and more like a masterclass delivered with disarming ease. At some point in this exchange, he handed me a book that was not even available at the festival. I have chosen to interpret this as a professional endorsement.
Mosse’s journey into crime fiction does not follow the usual trajectory. He spends decades in theatre before turning to novels, working as an actor, director, writer, and later as an interpreter in Paris for institutions such as UNESCO and NATO. When I ask whether writing The Coming Darkness feels like reinvention or return, he leans towards both. He describes his early years in Paris as formative, not only because of the city itself but because of the people he encounters. “I met people who were very definitely spies,” he says, with the kind of understatement that makes the sentence land harder. “No spy will ever admit they’re a spy… but it was very clear they didn’t have ordinary jobs.”
That world resurfaces years later during the pandemic, when theatre comes to a halt and he turns to fiction. The result is a thriller set in 2037, a future imagined through the lens of lived experience. He calls it a homecoming shaped by distance. The past supplies texture. The future provides scale.
If there is one illusion Mosse dispels quickly, it is the idea that writing happens in bursts of inspiration. His process is structured with almost scientific precision. He wakes at 6.30am, makes what he describes as “two enormous cups of coffee,” and works until around 10 or 10.30am. “The most fruitful time is the beginning of the day, before the world intrudes on your thoughts,” he says. He points to figures like Charles Darwin and Charles Dickens, who each worked in focused four-hour stretches. He treats that window as the core of creative output. Everything else belongs to the rest of life.
The discipline extends beyond routine into the architecture of his work. Mosse moves between two distinct modes of storytelling: high-stakes thrillers such as The Coming Darkness and the more reflective The Maisie Cooper Mysteries, set in 1972. The shift, he explains, is less a conscious adjustment and more an instinctive change in voice. “You sit down and begin, and the voice adjusts itself,” he says. Theatre, he adds, trains writers to move across time, tone, and character without hesitation. One story may belong to the 18th century, another to the present, and neither requires justification.
That theatrical instinct shows up most clearly in how he constructs scenes. Each one, he explains, is driven by characters with “competing, irreconcilable objectives.” Conflict operates quietly at first, embedded in everyday interactions, before expanding into something larger. It is a principle that translates seamlessly from stage to page. The audience, or reader, follows the tension long before they fully understand it.
Living and working across cities such as Paris, New York, Los Angeles, and Madrid sharpens his sense of how people communicate, and more importantly, how they conceal.
He offers an example from Murder at Church Lodge, where a police inspector allows the protagonist to form an incorrect assumption. “The inspector never confirms this, but he allows her to believe it,” Mosse says. The reader, aligned with the protagonist, is misled in the same way. It is a reminder that silence can carry as much meaning as dialogue.
Even the mechanics of naming characters carry weight. Mosse describes how Zoe Pascal, introduced in the Maisie Cooper series, becomes the anchor for a future set of novels. The decision feels intuitive, yet deliberate in retrospect. “You make choices, and then you feel them align,” he says. It mirrors the structure of a novel itself, where early details quietly prepare the ground for resolution.
When I ask about planning a trilogy, he returns again to theatre. His first draft of The Coming Darkness runs to 170,000 words before being pared down to 98,000. The excess becomes material for subsequent books. He applies a dramaturgical principle to pacing. “Act Two should feel faster than Act One,” he explains. Across the trilogy, time compresses. Six weeks shrink to three, then to one. The narrative tightens even as the stakes expand.
Mosse’s understanding of crime fiction rests on its emotional function. He draws a clear line between the reassurance of cosy mysteries and the scale of thrillers. The former restore order. The latter widen the lens.
“Cozy crime offers closure,” he says. “Thrillers… operate on a larger scale, where entire populations may be at risk.” The reader moves between intimacy and distance, anchored by the journey of the central character.
There are moments where his answers drift into something more personal. When asked whether any character reflects him, he points to an unexpected figure. “In my new series, there’s Russell the Jack Russell,” he says. The dog lives entirely in the present, focused on simple pleasures. “That, to me, is a perfect life.” It is the kind of answer that arrives lightly and stays longer than expected.
Research, in Mosse’s world, is both rigorous and selective. He speaks about observing his wife’s process for historical fiction, which involves visiting locations, documenting details, and building an archive of reference material. His own approach shifts depending on the project. For the Maisie Cooper novels, set in a place he knows intimately, he allows imagination to take precedence. “I do not have to make everything align with reality,” he says. The setting is invented, shaped by memory rather than mapped geography.
Writing the future, however, demands a different kind of inquiry. He describes reading scientific journals and studying how organisations forecast what lies ahead. Airlines estimate passenger numbers years in advance. City planners consider how urban landscapes might evolve. “I had to research the future,” he says, acknowledging the strangeness of the phrase. The process mirrors historical research in reverse. Instead of working within fixed facts, he selects plausible outcomes and builds a world around them.
By the time the conversation ends, I am aware that I have acquired more than material for an article. I have, unwillingly, absorbed a blueprint. I leave the festival with bags full of books and the uneasy sense that my imagined future as a writer has been quietly upgraded into something more immediate. Mosse’s approach leaves little room for abstraction. You sit down. You begin. The voice, as he puts it, adjusts itself.