Greg Mosse: Murder, method, and a 6.30am start

There is a particular kind of reader who treats crime fiction less as a genre and more as a state of mind. I recognise the symptoms because I have them. I read about murder to relax. I trust narrators I shouldn’t. I carry entire fictional investigations in my head while going about my day. So when I walked into the Emirates Literature Festival, I had the quiet certainty of someone who believes they are exactly where they are meant to be. What I did not expect was that, over the course of one conversation, British novelist Greg Mosse would dismantle my long-standing plan to one day write a novel and replace it with something far less comfortable: the idea that writing requires actual work.