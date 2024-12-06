Tomato and zucchini stew? Yes, please. Carrot and coriander soup? Yum. A dash of parsley on everything? Obviously.

Having never planted before, Nair was ready to transform her balcony into a lush vegetable haven. “There’s just so much fun in plucking vegetables from your own garden, isn’t there?” she muses. Eda Ozturk Davasligil, a holistic health coach and Dubai-based gardening expert, agrees wholeheartedly. “It’s simpler than people think,” Davasligil says. “With a little planning, anyone can grow their own fresh produce, even in small spaces.”

As Shalini Patel a Dubai-based landscaping specialist, advises, as it’s already the end of November and you haven’t had a chance to start your winter garden, don’t worry — you can still create a flourishing vegetable patch. “Focus on fast-growing crops like leafy greens, spinach, lettuce, arugula, and radishes, which mature quickly and can be harvested before the colder months end.” She adds, “Consider using containers or raised beds for a quick setup, as they require less preparation and can be filled with nutrient-rich soil mixes. You can even explore hydroponics, a method of growing plants without soil, using nutrient-rich water instead, or indoor gardening for a space-efficient solution if the weather is too cold for outdoor planting.”

For high-yield crops, the soil needs to be nutrient-dense, explains Eda Ozturk Davasligil. Incorporating animal manure or vermicompost helps, and it also retains moisture.

Additionally, prioritise quick-harvest vegetables that can flourish even with a late start, and enrich your soil with compost or organic fertilisers to ensure your plants get the nutrients they need. With these strategies, you can still enjoy fresh, homegrown produce. There’s still plenty of time to plant!

So, how do you go about this? As the UAE-based gardeners prove, a vegetable garden in winter is just a plan and a pinch of passion away. You really don’t need a sprawling farm or fortune to convert your dream into a reality. So, here are a couple of steps on how you can go about it, all on a budget.

Step 1: Prep the soil

Prep your soil for starters, explain the gardeners. You’ll want to add compost, manure, or a balanced fertiliser. “You can even make your own soil mix with cocopeat, compost, or any type of manure — the more organic material, the better,” Davasligil says. For well-draining soil, Davasligil recommends adding perlite or mixing sweet sand to prevent waterlogging, as vegetable plants don’t thrive in overly wet conditions. “For high-yield crops, the soil needs to be nutrient-dense,” she adds. “Incorporating animal manure or vermicompost helps, and it also retains moisture.”

What is vermicompost? Vermicompost is a type of organic fertiliser made from the breakdown of organic waste by earthworms. Rich in nutrients and beneficial microorganisms, it improves soil health and enhances plant growth. The process involves feeding organic materials like food scraps, plant matter, and manure to worms, which then digest and break down the material into nutrient-dense compost.

Maha Alneaimi, a Dubai-based gardening expert, shares her tips too, "Before planting, I always prepare the soil by adding cow mature, fish, and seaweed fertiliser and plant-based compost. I water the soil daily for 7-10 days, before sowing seeds or transplanting seedlings."

Each plant has different moisture needs. For instance, broccoli, cucumbers, and tomatoes prefer constantly moist soil, while peppers and eggplants can tolerate slightly drier conditions. Herbs, on the other hand, need drier soil and should be placed in corners where you can adjust the watering accordingly.

Step 2: Know your crops

As Davasligil and Alneaimi explain, timing is crucial when planning your garden, especially in the UAE’s winter season. Understanding the difference between cool-weather and warm-weather crops allows you to strategically time your plantings for a successful harvest. Both types can thrive during the winter months, but careful planning is necessary to ensure they receive the right conditions for optimal growth. Cool-weather crops, such as kale and spinach, typically prefer cooler temperatures and can tolerate a bit of chill, making them ideal for planting at the start of winter. Warm-weather crops, which include beans, squash, eggplants and pumpkins, require a bit more warmth and sun to flourish. Knowing the specific water and sunlight needs of each type is essential. For instance, cool-weather crops tend to require consistent moisture and some shade, while warm-weather crops like tomatoes and peppers thrive with more direct sunlight and slightly drier soil.

Patel elaborates: “Cool-weather crops are your go-to for winter gardening. These vegetables do well in cooler temperatures. Perfect examples include broccoli, cauliflower, kale, spinach, lettuce, and carrots. These crops flourish when the temperature hovers between 10°C and 18°C, making them ideal for planting towards the end of November or early December.” While these crops grow more slowly than warm-weather varieties, their slower pace allows their flavours to develop more fully, offering a richer, heartier taste.

Step 3: Choose your crops

As the gardeners advise: Choosing the right planting style is key to making the most of your garden. It depends on the space and resources you have, with each method offering its own benefits to suit your needs.

Next, it’s time to think about the crops you want to grow. Davasligil’s tip: Start by considering the vegetables and herbs you use most often in your kitchen. Do you crave fresh salads or hearty winter soups? To make your decision easier, here’s a list of winter-friendly crops that thrive in the UAE:

Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, lettuce, and arugula, fast-growing and perfect for salads or sautéed dishes.

Spinach, kale, lettuce, and arugula, are fast-growing and perfect for salads or sautéed dishes. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Root vegetables: Carrots, radishes, beets, and turnips, resilient and packed with flavour, great for soups, roasts, or snacking.

Fruit vegetables: Tomatoes, peppers, and zucchinis, they bring colour and variety to stews, sauces, and stir-fries.

Herbs: Coriander, parsley, and mint, easy to grow and ideal for garnishing, teas, and dips.

Start by considering the vegetables and herbs you use most often in your kitchen. Image Credit: Supplied

Alneaimi's tip: For those who are just starting out, start small with herbs. Herbs grow well in small pots, and require only around four hours of sunlight and are less prone to pests.

Step 4: Examine your garden layout

Once you’ve chosen your crops, the next step is to design your garden layout. Whether you’re working with a spacious backyard, a cosy balcony, or just a few containers, a well-planned layout will ensure your plants thrive.

Davasligil advises grouping plants by their growth requirements. “Leafy greens and herbs like spinach, lettuce, and parsley prefer partial shade and nutrient-rich soil, so they’re perfect for tucked-away corners or areas that get indirect sunlight.” Root vegetables, such as carrots and radishes, need deep, loose soil to let their roots grow freely, so allocate a deep bed or container just for these crops. Fruit vegetables like tomatoes and zucchinis need full sunlight and space to grow — making them ideal for open spaces or south-facing balconies.

Vertical gardening

If you’re short on space, get creative with vertical gardening! Trellises, wall-mounted planters, or tiered shelves can free up valuable ground space while allowing climbing crops like tomatoes and zucchinis to grow upwards. In addition to saving space, vertical gardening can also help conserve water.

Plants grown vertically often require less water compared to those in traditional ground beds. Water naturally drains down through the vertical systems, meaning the plant roots get just the right amount of moisture without pooling at the bottom, adds Patel.

For a more creative method, you can even mix decorative elements with your vertical garden. Hanging flower baskets, colourful planters, or adding elements like string lights can transform your vertical garden into an attractive, functional feature in your space. Whether on a balcony, rooftop, or small garden, vertical gardening provides a way to bring nature into tight spaces without the need for large plots of land or costly garden structures.

Step 5: Companion planting, the secret to maximising your garden space

Another way to maximise space and boost plant growth is by practising companion planting. Pairing plants that benefit each other can help make the most of your garden while also improving plant health. For example, plant tomatoes with basil — basil helps repel pests and enhances the flavour of tomatoes. For root crops, carrots and radishes are a great combination. They grow at different soil depths, allowing them to share the space without crowding each other out.

With a little creativity and clever planning, your garden will thrive, whether you’re working with acres or just a windowsill.

Step 6: Choosing the right sunny spot

Most vegetables and herbs need a solid 6 to 8 hours of sunlight daily, so finding that sweet spot is essential, explains Alneaimi. Moreover, space your plants appropriately to allow for healthy growth. “Crops like tomatoes, zucchini, and peppers crave full sun and need open, unobstructed spaces to stretch and grow. Otherwise, leafy greens such as spinach, lettuce, and kale will flourish with a bit of shade, making them perfect for tucked-away corners,” adds Patel.

If you’re working with a balcony, aim for a south-facing spot for the most sunlight, but east-facing areas will greet your plants with a gentle morning glow, while west-facing spots provide a warm afternoon boost. For backyard gardens, choose areas free from shadows cast by trees or structures, observing how the sun moves through your space will help you identify the best planting zones.

Step 7: Plan your planting style

If you’re working with limited space, such as a balcony or patio, container gardening is the perfect solution. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Choosing the right planting style is key to making the most of your garden. It depends on the space and resources you have, with each method offering its own benefits to suit your needs.

Traditional beds: For those with a spacious backyard, traditional ground beds give you the freedom to let your plants flourish. They’ve got room for roots to spread and grow, creating a more natural environment for your vegetables. So, when you group plants with similar water and soil requirements together, you don’t need to worry much about maintenance.

Containers: If you’re working with limited space, such as a balcony or patio, container gardening is the perfect solution. Not only does it allow you to grow a variety of plants in smaller spaces, but it also gives you the flexibility to repurpose everyday items like buckets, crates, or even old jars. Just ensure each container has proper drainage to prevent waterlogging, so that your plants receive the ideal amount of moisture.

Just ensure each container has proper drainage to prevent waterlogging, so that your plants receive the ideal amount of moisture. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Raised beds: Raised beds are another option for small spaces. They are elevated off the ground, which helps with drainage and prevents water from building up, reducing the risk of rot in the roots. They also help keep soil loose, making it easier for roots to grow. It’s perfect for those who want to save water, reduce gardening effort, or make gardening more accessible.

Step 8: A safe and flourishing winter

Planning for a continuous harvest means you’re not just gardening — you’re creating a garden that keeps on giving. To make sure your plot stays productive from start to finish, try staggering your plantings, explains Nair. To keep your harvest coming through the winter, try planting in succession. Start new crops every two weeks to enjoy continuous fresh veggies.