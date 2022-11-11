Daiso Japan, the Japanese value retail concept with over 47 stores in the UAE has launched its Christmas collection for 2022. Filled with endless options ranging across Christmas trees, ornaments, festive lights, Santa and reindeer figurines, scented candles, etc. customers will be spoilt for choice and will surely have a hard time cherry picking their favourite Christmas décor this year.
Additionally, for the person looking to celebrate the food, sparkle and shine of the holiday season, look no further than Daiso Japan, as the store boasts exclusive tableware, coffee mugs, trays and ceramics – enough to celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Christmas.
The festive season is incomplete without sweets, desserts and other delectable treats, and Daiso promises to be a one-stop shop for all bakeware and kitchenware lovers with its exclusive range of cookie cutters, silicon moulds, hand mixers, spatulas, and more all stocked up to celebrate the season just the way you like it.
Featuring more than 3000 items, Daiso’s Christmas collection has got you covered as shiny Christmas trees and sparkly spruce cones grace the shelves this year. Additionally, customers can even design their own gift hampers and Christmas presents by choosing their favorite decorations from the varied Daiso range comprising gift wrapping paper, ribbons, decorative gift boxes, baskets, etc.
Daiso Japan is recognized as a one-stop shop selling a wide range of lifestyle, and gift products over the past 15 years. The products are affordably priced starting from AED 7.5 onwards for this year’s Christmas collection, which means there’s something for everyone at Daiso Japan.
Follow us on Instagram: @daiso_japan_me
About Daiso Japan
The much-loved retail concept store, Daiso Japan was launched in December 1977 and is headquartered in Hiroshima City, Japan. The brand has always had a simple vision of creating stores that offer unique value. It believes in providing a unique ‘surprise & delight’ shopping experience, filled with innovation and excitement through a huge range of products at unbeatable prices.
Daiso Japan is now a genuine retail powerhouse, with over 5,000 stores across the world, with sales exceeding $3 billion annually. It has attained an unrivalled position as a one-stop variety shop for local and international shoppers over the past three decades and every Daiso store adheres to the founding principles of the business: Value, Quality, Variety and Uniqueness.