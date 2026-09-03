Why Kozhikode is becoming the preferred address for global Malayalis

Homebuyers today place importance on quality, design excellence and asset appreciation
For decades, the Gulf has been synonymous with opportunity for thousands of Malayali families. Cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Muscat have provided world-class careers, modern infrastructure and a cosmopolitan lifestyle. Yet, as many professionals, entrepreneurs and NRIs begin planning their long-term future, an increasing number are looking beyond the skyline and rediscovering the appeal of home.
Among Kerala's emerging residential destinations, Kozhikode is witnessing a remarkable transformation. Driven by affluent local buyers, successful entrepreneurs and globally exposed NRIs, the city is experiencing growing demand for larger homes, branded developments and lifestyle-driven communities that offer both comfort and long-term value.
This shift reflects a broader change in buyer aspirations. Today's homebuyers are no longer looking for just four walls and a roof. They seek space, wellness, privacy, community living and a stronger connection with nature. While Gulf cities offer unmatched urban convenience, they are also characterised by dense development, extreme summer temperatures and predominantly man-made surroundings. For much of the year, outdoor spaces such as balconies and terraces often remain underutilised due to the climate.
Kozhikode offers a refreshing contrast. Surrounded by greenery, fresh air and scenic landscapes, the city provides a lifestyle where residents can genuinely enjoy their surroundings. Morning walks amidst nature, expansive views from the balcony and the ability to spend time outdoors throughout the year are increasingly becoming luxuries that many NRIs value when considering a return home.
At the same time, Kozhikode is rapidly strengthening its position as a modern urban centre. Improved infrastructure, expanding commercial activity, quality healthcare institutions and reputed educational facilities are enhancing its appeal among both residents and investors. Strategic connectivity is further contributing to its growth. Areas emerging along the Kozhikode-Malappuram growth corridor are benefiting from seamless access to key destinations, with the proposed location situated approximately 13 kilometres from Kozhikode City Centre and about 17 kilometres from Calicut International Airport. Well connected via State Highway 28 (Calicut Road), the region also provides convenient access to neighbouring districts such as Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad, making it an attractive residential hub for families and professionals alike.
What is particularly noteworthy is the rise of premium housing in Tier-2 cities such as Kozhikode. Buyers who have experienced global lifestyles are increasingly seeking homes that mirror international standards. They expect professionally managed communities, curated amenities, wellness facilities, landscaped open spaces and premium specifications that enhance everyday living.
This evolving demand is fuelling the popularity of branded residential developments. Homebuyers today place significant importance on quality, trust, design excellence and long-term asset appreciation. As a result, integrated communities developed by reputed brands are becoming the preferred choice over standalone residential projects.
Kozhikode is uniquely positioned to benefit from this trend. The city combines the convenience of a growing urban centre with the natural beauty and relaxed lifestyle that Kerala is known for. Residents can enjoy modern infrastructure and social amenities while remaining connected to nature - a balance that is becoming increasingly difficult to find in larger metropolitan markets.
For many NRIs living in Dubai and across the GCC, this presents an attractive proposition. It offers the comfort and sophistication of contemporary living while providing something equally valuable: open skies, greenery, fresh air and a healthier pace of life.
Recognising these changing aspirations, leading developers are now introducing a new generation of premium residential offerings in Kozhikode. Among them, SOBHA is preparing to launch a landmark development that is expected to redefine luxury living in the region. Designed for discerning homebuyers who seek global standards without compromising on nature and wellbeing, the development is expected to bring together world-class amenities, expansive open spaces, premium specifications and the trusted quality that SOBHA is known for. For those seeking the conveniences of a Dubai lifestyle amidst Kerala's natural beauty, the upcoming project could represent a compelling new chapter in luxury living.