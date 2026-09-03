Why Kozhikode is becoming the preferred address for global Malayalis

At the same time, Kozhikode is rapidly strengthening its position as a modern urban centre. Improved infrastructure, expanding commercial activity, quality healthcare institutions and reputed educational facilities are enhancing its appeal among both residents and investors. Strategic connectivity is further contributing to its growth. Areas emerging along the Kozhikode-Malappuram growth corridor are benefiting from seamless access to key destinations, with the proposed location situated approximately 13 kilometres from Kozhikode City Centre and about 17 kilometres from Calicut International Airport. Well connected via State Highway 28 (Calicut Road), the region also provides convenient access to neighbouring districts such as Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad, making it an attractive residential hub for families and professionals alike.