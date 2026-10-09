British Orchard Nursery (BON) launches UAE Heritage and Values Book at its 42nd branch opening in Dubai Hills and celebrates Emirati Women’s Day with Dubai Police personnel

Event attended by Engr. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality
Unlocking complex concepts such as heritage, identity and belonging for three- and four-year-olds in a simple and relatable way, British Orchard Nursery (BON) has launched the UAE Heritage and Values Book, specially designed for preschoolers.
The book was unveiled by Colonel Abdullah Salim Al Suwaidi, Director, Hemaya School Office, Dubai Police, who attended the opening of BON’s 42nd branch at Dubai Hills as Chief Guest. He congratulated British Orchard Nursery and the wider community on the occasion and expressed his appreciation for initiatives that bring together education, community engagement and the UAE’s values.
The occasion also commemorated the UAE’s month-long celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, recognising the contribution of Emirati women and the important role mothers and grandmother's play in passing culture, traditions and values from one generation to the next.
Designed specifically for young learners, the book introduces children to the UAE’s heritage, Islamic studies, culture, traditions, Arabic and national identity in an age-appropriate way. It aims to help them understand not only the symbols and customs they see around them, but also the values of respect, tolerance, community and belonging that underpin them.
The launch was attended by representatives from Dubai Police, Dubai Health, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Women Association, alongside educators and members of the wider Emaar community at Dubai Hills.
Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery, said: “Children begin absorbing values and developing a sense of identity and belonging much earlier than we sometimes realise. If the UAE is the country in which they are growing up, we want them to know its story and develop a connection with UAE culture and values from their earliest years.
“I am born and raised in the UAE and my values have been shaped by the rich culture and values.The UAE Heritage and Values Book has been created specifically for young children, making heritage simple, visual and relatable. We want them to understand not only the traditions and symbols they see around them, but also the values and meaning behind them.”
The initiative has relevance in the UAE, where children from many different nationalities grow up together. The preschool years provide an important opportunity to build an understanding of the country they call home and nurture respect for its culture and values from an early age.
The launch also coincided with the UAE’s extended month-long celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, recognising the role Emirati women play within families and communities while contributing to the country’s development across government, business, education, healthcare and other sectors.
Dr Gandhi added: “Women have always played an important role in passing culture, traditions and values from one generation to the next. Emirati women today continue that role while making an important contribution across every sphere of national life. It was therefore particularly meaningful for us to celebrate their contribution as we launched an initiative centered on heritage, identity and values.”
BON’s partnerships with the many UAE government organizations like DEWA, RTA, DM, Dubai Police etc have also enabled it to support employees and working mothers by providing early-years education and childcare for their children at the Government building workplace.
Huda Alshehhi, Principal Administrative Officer at Dubai Health Authority, said: “Congratulations to British Orchard Nursery on the opening of the new Dubai Hills branch. We are proud of our partnership and wish you continued success and many more achievements. We appreciate your ongoing support for Dubai Health families and your valuable role in nurturing our children and supporting their development.”
The opening of the Dubai Hills branch takes British Orchard Nursery’s network to 42 branches across the UAE, further expanding its reach while continuing its focus on early education that combines project-based learning with cultural awareness, values and a sense of belonging.
BON has also developed long-standing partnerships with government entities at its local branches. Earlier this year, its Dubai Municipality branch marked its 15th year celebration for the young preschoolers, attended by Engr. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.
Established to support the children of Dubai Municipality employees, the partnership has seen more than 1000 young learners graduate over the years. During the ceremony, Engr. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita toured the nursery, interacted with children and educators, and praised its learning environment and contribution to early childhood development.
The 20-year anniversary milestone reflects BON’s wider approach of working with women across the UAE, GCC , UK and India via the parenting, teacher training and UK diploma centre, supporting women gain jobs and vocational skills in the education sector and empowering women to support children and families while making quality early-years education more accessible to all.
For more information, visit : www.britishorchardnursery.com