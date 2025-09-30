UAE Weddings: Focusing on meaning over magnitude

If you are misty-eyed reading these details, know that you have stepped into the most defining wedding trend of 2025 and perhaps beyond: extreme personalisation. When individualism rules, where everyone has a story to share, couples in the UAE are rewriting the wedding rulebook to move away from templated gatherings to celebrations echoing who they truly are. Of course, the larger-than-life parties we’re so fond of in the UAE aren’t going anywhere but the memo is crystal clear – sentiment over size, personalisation over pomp, emotion over excess.