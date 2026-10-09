Dubai’s Top Luxury Wedding Venues: From beachfront elegance to desert charm

Guide to wedding venues in Dubai & Abu Dhabi, with packages & prices to help couples plan
Step into a beautiful new chapter together at this magnificent five-star architectural marvel, combining an iconic Egyptian aesthetic with impeccable service and Asian style. Set adjacent to Wafi Mall, it provides the perfect backdrop for your big day.
Why here: Ideal settings; exchange your vows in an opulent celebration under the sparkle of the Swarovski-chandeliered ballroom or a quiet alfresco gathering amidst lush, serene gardens. Expert wedding specialists handle every detail so you can focus on making memories that last a lifetime.
Price: Bespoke packages—including the timeless Raffles Enchanted Moments —create incredible memories to cherish forever.
Call: 04 324 8888
This seamlessly integrated venue unites three distinctive beachfront hotels. Couples have a diverse collection of indoor and outdoor spaces. Exchange marriage vows and curate multi-day celebrations at this venue, set against a stunning beachfront backdrop; choose from grand ballroom receptions to rooftop soirées and private garden gatherings.
Why here: Renowned for hosting multi-day Indian weddings, tailoring celebrations around traditional events. Add authentic Indian dining at Michelin-starred Kinara by Chef Vikas Khanna, personalised concierge services, luxury guest accommodations, and extraordinary experiential touches like yacht charters and helicopter arrivals to make your marriage a lifetime memory.
Price: Packages are tailored to the requirements and scale of each celebration.
Call: 04 814 5555
Celebrate your special day at this luxurious 5-star hotel. Breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa create a prestigious, unforgettable backdrop for an extraordinary wedding experience.
Why here: The magnificent St. Regis Ballroom with Water Canal views hosts 350 guests; just outside, an adjoining terrace with a built-in bar for guests to enjoy intimate conversations while soaking in panoramic waterfront views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, promising an unmatched setting for an unforgettable evening.
Price: Love Package: Includes a full sharing or buffet menu, complimentary two-layer cake, tasting for three, AV equipment, valet parking, and dedicated St. Regis Butler service. Bride and Groom enjoy a complimentary stay with honeymoon amenities and flexible check-in/out, plus discounted rates for guests. Minimum spend: Dh350 per person applies
Adore Package: Includes welcome mocktails, exquisite dining, a complimentary two-layer cake, AV support, and bespoke linens, plus a complimentary suite stay with honeymoon amenities for the new couple -in-room breakfast, Butler service, and unique photoshoot locations. Minimum spend: Dh400 per person applies.
Call: 04 512 5545
Tie the knot in ultimate luxury; this iconic Abu Dhabi waterfront destination perfectly pairs Arabian charm with breathtaking coastal views. Whether you choose an intimate ballroom or a grand beachfront ceremony, the venue offers stunning views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the tranquil Khor Al Maqta Creek, elevating the celebration with thoughtful touches.
Why here: Enjoy thoughtful touches like a traditional Abra arrival for the bride and groom, bespoke menus, and luxurious bridal experiences, all perfectly executed just minutes from the airport, making it an outstanding choice for weddings upto 300 guests,
Price: starting at Dh290 per person, experiences tailored to make every moment unforgettable. Includes a customised wedding cake or Bridal Spa Treatment, an overnight stay in a luxurious bridal suite with a romantic breakfast in your room or at Sofra bld, a private photo shoot for two hours with your professional photographer on the picturesque Abra boat and Plaza beach.
Call: 02 509 8888
Exchange your vows at this breathtaking beachfront oasis, nestled within 65 acres of landscaped gardens along a kilometre of private coastline overlooking The Palm. With its unmatched Arabian elegance and warm hospitality, the resort offers an unforgettable wedding experience. It beautifully combines the romantic charm of traditional Arabia with the stunning modern backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline.
Why here: Several venue options for different wedding functions catering to both intimate and grand events, complete with photography options, expert planners, and customisable packages. Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue, accommodates up to 300 guests [minimum spend Dh120,000 required]. Oval Lawn is a garden area with palm trees and beautiful shrubbery, ideal for private ceremonies for up to 250 guests in a sit-down style [minimum spend Dh 120,000]. Peregrine Ballroom accommodates up to 120 guests with access to private courtyard and foyer areas [minimum spend: Dh80,000]. Peregrine Courtyard, a charming courtyard perfect for private events for up to 120 guests minimum spend: Dh80,000).
Price: Food & Beverage Package: Buffet Menu or 3 Course Set Menu - starting from Dh350 net per person (food only); 4 Hours Non-Alcoholic Beverage – Dh190 net per person (inclusive of still & sparkling water, fresh juices, soft drinks, coffee & teas); 1 Hour Canapé Menu – starting from Dh90 net per person; Venue hire: Dh5,000 per day and meet minimum spend requirements on food and beverages.
Call: 04 399 9999
Start your forever against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline at this lavish Palm Jumeirah resort. Every moment of your special day is elevated by the signature warmth of ‘Tajness,’ seamlessly integrating world-class luxury with unparalleled serenity. Say “I do” against the romantic backdrop of the Arabian Sea, or host a regal reception in one of two opulent, contemporary ballrooms. An expert team manages every detail—from bespoke menus to exquisite décor—so you can immerse yourself in the celebration of a lifetime.
Why here: A stunning selection of adaptable spaces perfectly suited to your personal style. Choose between two opulent ballrooms for a grand reception or the golden sands for an intimate beachfront ceremony, designed to bring your vision to life.
Prices: Bespoke experiences tailored to your needs
Call: 04 275 4444
Say “I do” at this venue, where old Dubai’s heritage meets modern luxury. This vibrant 5-star retreat, set minutes from the airport, offers the ultimate versatility for your wedding day. With a warm sense of place, curated art, and resort-style amenities, it’s an inviting urban oasis that makes both your big day unforgettable for you and your guests.
Why here: Captivating backdrops - choice between an expansive outdoor garden [upto 600 guests] and an elegant indoor ballroom [upto 300–350 guests], flexible venue layouts, a dedicated events and weddings team, bespoke wedding packages, and deeply personalised service ensure your celebration reflects your style.
Price: Outdoor garden – minimum spend: Dh65,000; Ballroom - minimum spend: Dh45,000. Happiness package: Dh235 per person, includes: an international dinner buffet, unlimited soft beverages, a two-tier cake, full event coordination, a one-night bridal stay with in-room dining and amenities, and discounted guest room rates. Romance Package: Dh255 per person, includes all Happiness benefits, plus a complimentary deluxe room upgrade, three-tier cake, tasting for four, and an anniversary dinner voucher. Ultimate Package – AED 295 per person: all Romance package benefits, plus a complimentary suite upgrade and a tasting for six.
Call: 04 230 8555
Exchange your wedding vows at this wonderful venue, a contemporary Arabian-inspired oasis on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. Whether you’re looking for a fairytale wedding experience or a private wedding affair with loved ones, the venue offers a vast choice of options to match your vision and style.
Why here: Unique venues, from the luxurious Palm Ballroom for up to 500 guests to Seaview Garden with palm trees and majestic views of the Palm, catering for around 150 guests; whether it’s a playful, formal, or extra-romantic event, expert wedding specialists create a celebration that feels uniquely yours.
Price: Starting from Dh320 per person; Palm Ballroom [minimum spend of Dh50,000], Palm Courtyard [minimum spend of Dh80,000], Sea View Garden [minimum spend of Dh40,000]
Call: 04 457 3388
Turn your wedding dreams into reality at this luxurious five-star hotel. Nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, the venue offers lavish amenities and a pristine 900-meter private beach, creating the ideal setting for an unforgettable seaside ceremony.
Why here: Exceptional hospitality and a dedicated events team bring your vision to life. Choose from versatile indoor and outdoor spaces for any celebration size: host up to 400 guests in the 1,000-sqm Beach Garden, or select one of the ballrooms—the Grand Ballroom for 460 guests, Abu Dhabi Ballroom for 380 guests, or the intimate Al Ain Ballroom for 80 guests.
Price: Ruby Package: Dh250, Emerald Package: Dh270, Al Mass Package: Dh290. Fazaa Card holders get 10 off, available for a minimum booking of 100 guests. - 2 bridal rooms with a private entrance (suitable for the bride and family members), Private elevator for the bride and entrance to the ballroom; spacious corridor for additional decorations.
Call: 02 508 0555
Located a convenient 45-minute drive from downtown Dubai, this place offers an authentic desert wedding experience without sacrificing five-star comforts. Blending traditional Arabian aesthetics with modern luxury, it offers a striking backdrop of rolling dunes and golden sunsets for a truly fairytale wedding experience.
Why here: Multiple spaces for every size and function, hosting up to 800 banquet guests in its expansive Bedouin Area, 300 at the panoramic Sunset Point, or an intimate ceremony of up to 20 guests at Zala Lawn. An experienced in-house events team handles every detail, plus 20 per cent off pre-wedding bridal massages and a complimentary upgraded suite on the wedding night, with in-villa or in-room breakfast for the couple.
Price: Custom packages available upon request.
Call: 04 809 6100
Host your wedding at this spectacular ultra-luxury desert resort in the UAE, nestled deep within the pristine dunes of the Conservation Reserve. Experience unforgettable wedding ceremonies that seamlessly blend majestic desert landscapes, native wildlife, and authentic Bedouin charm.
Why here: Secluded desert setting for special, once-in-a-lifetime gatherings, a uniquely romantic backdrop for intimate ceremonies and grand celebrations of up to 300 guests. Dedicated event planners handle every detail—from custom décor and logistics to dune-side setups and lantern-lit dining under the open sky— ensuring each celebration is managed with precision and care.
Price: Eternal Sands Celebration package [50–80 Guests] at Ghaf Oasis for Dh595 per person (Dh60,000 minimum spend), includes a family-style menu, a three-tier wedding cake, and dedicated planning services, plus a complimentary one-night stay in a Bedouin Villa complete with a floating breakfast and spa access for the couple.
Call: 04 832 9900
Set along the pristine shores of Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach, this lush three-hectare resort sets a picturesque scene ideal for weddings of all sizes. It blends private beachfronts, landscaped gardens, and elegant indoor spaces, a stunning setting for destination weddings and multi-day celebrations.
Why here: Unmatched versatility. Host up to 650 guests in the grand Al Andalus Ballroom (divisible for smaller events) or 500 guests in the expansive 600-sqm Grand Garden. Your guests can stay comfortably on-site, enjoying the resort’s pools and exclusive six-room spa throughout the festivities.
Price: Packages start from Dh300 per person and are tailored to the couple’s requirements, based on your selected venue, catering preferences, and the overall scope of the celebration.
Call: 04 399 5000
Situated in the vibrant heart of Deira and connected to the Al Ghurair Centre, this five-star hotel offers a spectacular backdrop for your special day. Your fairytale wedding dream becomes reality with a personalised support team that expertly manages every detail—from bespoke catering and luxury accommodations to exquisite décor—for you to enjoy a stress-free celebration.
Why here: Host up to 150 guests in the elegantly combined Al Khor Ballroom, or choose the scenic outdoor pool deck for an intimate reception.
Price: Packages start at Dh249 per person and include an elegant ballroom with refined interiors, customised menu selections, and seamless execution by dedicated wedding specialists.
Call: 04 293 3000
Say “I do” in the heart of Dubai, with contemporary elegance. With versatile spaces, custom menus, and expert coordination, this modern oasis suits cosy ceremonies and grand receptions, promising an exceptional celebration. This modern oasis in the heart of the city brings your vision to life with extraordinary dining and impeccable service.
Why here: Flexibility of two distinct atmospheres. The elegant Timo Restaurant accommodates up to 180 guests indoors, while the alfresco poolside setting provides an intimate backdrop for up to 100 guests. A dedicated events team helps to customise every theme and menu detail.
Price: Starting from Dh200 per person. The Dh225 package adds a complimentary one-night stay in a One-Bedroom Suite. The premium Dh250 package includes the suite stay, a 3kg wedding cake, and a two-hour couples’ massage.
Call: 04 596 2222
Conveniently located in Khalifa City, this venue offers elegant surroundings to make your dream wedding a reality. Whether you want to exchange your wedding vows in an intimate gathering or a lavish celebration, the place sets a perfect stage to reflect your unique love story.
Why here: Elegant venue choices - grand outdoor celebration for 450 loved ones, a classic banquet in the Al Forsan Ballroom for 25 guests, or a cosy, intimate affair in the Karam rooms. Dedicated wedding specialists and a culinary team ensure an unforgettable start to your new chapter and bring your vision to life.
Price: Packages start at Dh270 per person and include fully customisable menus, premium perks like a complimentary tasting, a private valet entrance, a welcome drinks reception, a complimentary dance floor, and a 15 per cent discount for guests on the best available rate.
Call: 02 201 4000