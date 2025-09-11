The Collective Dubai unveils its glittering festive edit at Ritz Carlton DIFC

This season, The Collective Dubai presents All that glitters— a radiant curation that celebrates the spirit of Diwali and the joy of togetherness. From contemporary yet timeless occasion wear to luminous jewelry and standout accessories. Every designer and their collection has been thoughtfully handpicked to reflect the vibrance of the festival and the cosmopolitan elegance of Dubai. Blending tradition with modern luxury, our edit captures the artistry of diverse designers and the magic of festive celebration — a true ode to style, trends and workmanship.