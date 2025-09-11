The Collective Dubai unveils its glittering festive edit at Ritz Carlton DIFC

Dubai’s ultimate festive pop-up returns with fashion, jewellery and luxe style
Dubai’s most anticipated luxury fashion pop-up returns this season with a spectacular lineup: The Collective Dubai’s All that glitters - Festive edit will take place on September 19/20th 2025, at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC
This edition promises an unforgettable day of fashion, featuring a blend of iconic designers, celebrated jewelers and exciting new brands, all curated for the city’s discerning fashion lovers.
This season, The Collective Dubai presents All that glitters— a radiant curation that celebrates the spirit of Diwali and the joy of togetherness. From contemporary yet timeless occasion wear to luminous jewelry and standout accessories. Every designer and their collection has been thoughtfully handpicked to reflect the vibrance of the festival and the cosmopolitan elegance of Dubai. Blending tradition with modern luxury, our edit captures the artistry of diverse designers and the magic of festive celebration — a true ode to style, trends and workmanship.
This year, The Collective Dubai brings together an exclusive roster of celebrated designers and heritage brands along with brand new labels ready to make their big debut in the city. Some of the names include:
Aikeyah – Renowned for its modern twist on Indian heritage wear, Aikeyah offers fluid, versatile designs that fuse comfort with festive sophistication. The label’s new edit brings effortless pieces that feel at home in both intimate gatherings and cosmopolitan celebrations.
Aseem Kapoor – Recognized for his bohemian-luxe aesthetic, Aseem Kapoor masterfully layers textures, colors, and handcrafted elements to create silhouettes that celebrate individuality. His collection embodies a cosmopolitan free spirit, while staying deeply rooted in artisanal tradition.
Mohammed Mazhar – Hailing from Kashmir, Mohamad Mazhar is known for his poetic reinterpretation of traditional craft through contemporary silhouettes. His latest festive collection highlights intricate detailing, artisanal techniques, and understated elegance that resonates with today’s modern celebrant.
Vikram Phadnis – A veteran of the Indian fashion landscape, Vikram Phadnis presents a collection that balances timeless festivity with contemporary flair. Rich embroideries, vibrant palettes, and statement-making designs reflect his signature ability to blend grandeur with wearability.
Khanna Jewellers – With a heritage dating back to the 1930s, Khanna Jewellers continues its legacy as a torchbearer of fine Indian craftsmanship. This season, the house unveils an exclusive high-jewelry collection that bridges tradition and innovation, offering pieces designed to be treasured across generations.
To elevate your shopping experience, The Collective Dubai is introducing a dedicated Styling Service available by pre-booking. Our expert stylists will be on hand throughout the show to offer personalized guidance — from curating looks for festive occasions to accessorizing with statement pieces, ensuring every shopper finds styles that feel truly their own.
Date: 19th and 20th September
Time: 10 am – 8 pm
Venue: Ritz Carlton DIFC
Featured designers & brands: Aikeyah, Aseem Kapoor, Mohammed Mazhar Vikram Phadnis and Khanna Jewellers
Experience Dubai’s ultimate festive event
Join us for a day of style, discovery and luxury shopping. Meet the designers, explore exclusive collections, and celebrate the season’s most coveted trends in an immersive, stylish setting.
