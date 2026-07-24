Confessions of a clothes hoarder with nothing to wear

My husband once tried to intervene. He would point to something untouched for years and ask whether I still needed it. This was an amateur mistake. Need has never played any role in my relationship with clothing. I would explain that the sequinned jacket might become useful, perhaps during an unexpected invitation to perform with a glam-rock band. He appealed to my conscience, storage limitations and basic logic. I responded by rearranging the cupboard and creating the illusion of space. He has now accepted that the wardrobe belongs to a higher legal authority.