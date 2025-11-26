Aks Dance Festival 2025 takes over Dubai from December 1-2 at Barasti Beach

The Middle East’s biggest Bollywood music festival returns
Following its spectacular debut last year, the Middle East’s biggest Bollywood music festival is back and this year it is louder, bolder and ready to take over Dubai once again. After making history with the region’s first ever two day Bollywood dance music celebration and drawing over 3,000 partygoers, Aks Dance Festival 2025 returns with a massive new beachfront edition at Barasti Beach, promising bigger energy, bigger crowds and an unforgettable festival experience like never before.
The festival launches with an electrifying Bollywood night packed with city’s top DJs, powerful performances and immersive entertainment, bringing the signature Aks atmosphere to one of Dubai’s most iconic beach destinations. The excitement continues the next day with the festival’s first-ever Family Day, a vibrant beachfront celebration filled with entertainment, activities and music designed for all ages. Two days of nonstop energy, community spirit and beachside celebration make this year’s festival the most inclusive and dynamic edition to date.
Aks Dance Festival is organised by Aks Nights, Dubai’s leading Asian nightlife brand known for its long-standing reputation for curating unforgettable Bollywood-inspired events. With more than a decade of shaping the region’s nightlife scene, Aks Nights returns with its biggest celebration yet, blending music, culture and community on a grand beachside stage.
Details:
Dates: December 1–2, 2025
Venue: Barasti Beach, Dubai
Timings:
• Day 1: 6pm – 3am (21+)
• Day 2: 2pm – 9pm (All ages)
Ticket prices:
Adults - Dh105 per person
Kids up to age 21 - Dh60
Free entry - below 12
Two-day Pass: Dh150
Link to tickets: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/102816/aks-dance-festival
