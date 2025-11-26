Aks Dance Festival 2025 takes over Dubai from December 1-2 at Barasti Beach

Following its spectacular debut last year, the Middle East’s biggest Bollywood music festival is back and this year it is louder, bolder and ready to take over Dubai once again. After making history with the region’s first ever two day Bollywood dance music celebration and drawing over 3,000 partygoers, Aks Dance Festival 2025 returns with a massive new beachfront edition at Barasti Beach, promising bigger energy, bigger crowds and an unforgettable festival experience like never before.