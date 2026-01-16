Change, without the rush: Structure over motivation

Well-designed routines are central to that shift. Hafez points out that most daily behaviours already operate without motivation. People brush their teeth or get dressed for work without negotiation. “They do it because it is routine,” he says. When actions are repeated in the same order, at the same time, friction drops. Over time, the behaviour moves out of conscious decision-making and into habit. “Eventually the habit becomes automatic,” Hafez says, “and most importantly, easy to maintain.”