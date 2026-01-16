Change, without the rush: Built to be repeated

“Most plans fail because they rely on motivation instead of systems,” Savva says. Motivation, he explains, is emotional and short-lived, especially when schedules fill up. Many people also begin with unrealistic expectations, packing in too many sessions or too much intensity at once.

When the plan collides with real life, the first disruption feels like failure. At that point, people tend to stop altogether. “Sustainable fitness needs flexibility, not perfection,” he says.