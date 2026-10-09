Bollywood glamour, family warmth shine at Rohit and Saniya’s spectacular wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam brought star power to Rohit and Saniya’s wedding
From Shah Rukh Khan’s dazzling presence and Sonu Nigam’s soulful melodies to the laughter of Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur, Rohit and Saniya’s spectacular wedding celebrations brought together Bollywood glamour, entertainment and the warmth of family in a celebration to remember.
A magnificent celebration of love, family and togetherness, their wedding festivities brought together a blend of Indian traditions, contemporary elegance, spectacular entertainment and an enviable gathering of family and friends.
The ballroom came alive with music, lights, laughter and an atmosphere of anticipation as guests gathered to celebrate the couple. It was an evening where Bollywood glamour met the warmth of a family celebration.
Adding an extraordinary touch of star power to the evening was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The presence of the Bollywood icon created an undeniable sense of excitement among the guests.
Taking charge of the evening’s entertainment were the incredibly talented Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur, whose comic chemistry and effortless stage presence had guests laughing throughout the night.
With spontaneous humour, witty interactions and plenty of playful moments, the duo brought guests into the heart of the celebration. Family members and friends became part of the entertainment, creating some of the most memorable moments of the evening.
One of India’s most celebrated voices, Sonu Nigam brought an entirely different emotion to the evening. Guests were transported through melodies that have defined love, romance and nostalgia for generations.
His performance brought together young and old, with guests singing along, dancing and simply taking in the magic of a live performance by one of India’s most iconic singers.
The Haldi ceremony brought colour, laughter and intimacy to the celebrations, while the wedding festivities brought together loved ones from different chapters of the couple’s lives. Every smile, every dance, every embrace and every congratulatory wish reflected the affection surrounding the couple. That warmth gave the celebrations their true character.
The beauty of an Indian wedding lies in its ability to bring together generations, traditions and personalities under one roof. Rohit and Saniya’s wedding did exactly that. It was glamorous without losing its warmth, spectacular without losing its intimacy, and filled with entertainment while remaining rooted in family and tradition. It was the beginning of a lifetime.