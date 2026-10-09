Guest Lists to Budgets: The hidden realities of wedding planning

The inspiration itself now needs closer scrutiny. Arora sees couples bring AI-generated images whose designs may be structurally unrealistic, unsuitable for the venue or far more expensive to recreate safely than expected. “AI, Pinterest and Instagram are great for inspiration, but they should be the starting point, not the final brief.” He also urges families to establish one clear communication channel with the planner and suppliers. Too many decision-makers can leave teams working towards different versions of the same wedding.