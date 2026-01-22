People of determination lead UAE’s first anti plastic awareness film

The film anchors Share to Care by The Monk, linking inclusion and community action
The Monk, a chain of restaurants in Dubai, has unveiled a powerful public awareness film supporting the Dubai Government’s plastic ban directive, remarkably led by People of Determination, making it the first initiative of its kind in the UAE. The film anchors SHARE TO CARE by The Monk, a movement that unites sustainability, inclusion, and community action.
Written and directed by Binesh Babu Panicker, the film titled “Raising Awareness with Rising Spirits” places People of Determination at the forefront of environmental advocacy.
“This film proves that when the most inspiring voices lead the message, society listens. Our cast of People of Determination didn’t just participate, they guided the narrative. It is a true embodiment of Reverse Inclusion, where they show us how to care for the planet and for one another,” said Binesh Babu Panicker, Director & Writer.
The Monk’s Operations Manager, Gene Bacolod, highlighted the brand’s commitment to the government directive: “We supported this film because sustainability and inclusion are core to who we are. Across all our outlets, we have replaced plastic carry bags and cutlery with recyclable alternatives. Having People of Determination champion this message makes the initiative deeply meaningful for our team and our customers.”
Director & writer: Binesh Babu Panicker
Associate director: Seebha Binesh
DOP & editor: Abu Jiyadh (JAK Production)
Production coordinator: Neena Raina
Camera assistants: Akber Hamsa, Javad Amayur
Cast – People of determination: Varun Raina, Anushka Tandon, Raihan Mohammed Aslam, Johanna Jerry
Other artists: Lianda Leach, Pooja Bakyod
