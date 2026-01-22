GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Friday /
Art & People

People of determination lead UAE’s first anti plastic awareness film

The film anchors Share to Care by The Monk, linking inclusion and community action

Last updated:
By Friday
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
People of determination lead UAE’s first anti plastic awareness film

The Monk, a chain of restaurants in Dubai, has unveiled a powerful public awareness film supporting the Dubai Government’s plastic ban directive, remarkably led by People of Determination, making it the first initiative of its kind in the UAE. The film anchors SHARE TO CARE by The Monk, a movement that unites sustainability, inclusion, and community action.

Written and directed by Binesh Babu Panicker, the film titled “Raising Awareness with Rising Spirits” places People of Determination at the forefront of environmental advocacy.

“This film proves that when the most inspiring voices lead the message, society listens. Our cast of People of Determination didn’t just participate, they guided the narrative. It is a true embodiment of Reverse Inclusion, where they show us how to care for the planet and for one another,” said Binesh Babu Panicker, Director & Writer.

The Monk’s Operations Manager, Gene Bacolod, highlighted the brand’s commitment to the government directive: “We supported this film because sustainability and inclusion are core to who we are. Across all our outlets, we have replaced plastic carry bags and cutlery with recyclable alternatives. Having People of Determination champion this message makes the initiative deeply meaningful for our team and our customers.”

Film credits

Director & writer: Binesh Babu Panicker

Associate director: Seebha Binesh

DOP & editor: Abu Jiyadh (JAK Production)

Production coordinator: Neena Raina

Camera assistants: Akber Hamsa, Javad Amayur

Cast – People of determination: Varun Raina, Anushka Tandon, Raihan Mohammed Aslam, Johanna Jerry

Other artists: Lianda Leach, Pooja Bakyod

Related Topics:
Friday

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Prabhas in Raaja Saab, out in UAE cinemas now

Raja Saab reviews: Prabhas' horror comedy falls flat?

3m read
Dubai Film Development Committee to boost the emirate’s film sector and support emerging talent.

Dubai strengthens film industry with new committee

2m read
The NCM has issued a weather alert, warning of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall .

10 Bollywood movies perfect for a rainy day at home

5m read
Actor Dileep’s exoneration far from over as prosecution moves to challenge acquittal

Dileep's passport to be released after acquittal

2m read