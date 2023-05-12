MothersDay_Moments_model_2
Whether connected by family, biology, friendship, experience, or all of the above, Pandora’s new International Mother’s Day collection and campaign celebrates the innumerable different forms in which a mother’s love is expressed and explored.

To honour a mother’s love, Pandora’s Mother’s Day Moments and Timeless collections have been embedded with meaning and messages to reflect the influence mothers have on our lives.

New stories, new craftsmanship

New pieces from the collections have been carefully hand-crafted to explore a mother’s unconditional love. A metaphor for motherly protection, an elegant sterling silver double dangle charm displays a cut-out heart lined with white bioresin man-made mother of pearl pavé along its edges. The classic snake chain bracelet and bangle have unique clasps highlighting detailed craftsmanship. An openwork heart intertwined with an infinity symbol symbolises everlasting love for all mothers.

Mother Nature

Much like Mother Nature herself, the love of a mother figure is both powerful and nurturing. The new Timeless Herbarium pieces reflect this love with beautiful pieces in sterling silver and delicate stones. The designs were created using varied stone cuts and shapes to form sparkling clusters of plants and flowers.

Whether an eye-catching flower ring, or a bracelet of intricate plants, each piece is an empowering representation of what it means to love and nurture as a mother.

