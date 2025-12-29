Zoltan Istvan on transhumanism and the future of living longer

I am intrigued when I discover that transhumanist advocate Zoltan Istvan quite literally walks the talk when it comes to using technology to improve life. At first sight, he hardly looks like someone who might have stepped out of a science-fiction novel. Dressed in a white shirt, black trousers, and a grey tie, he appears every bit the polished conference speaker — one of the headliners at the recently concluded Future Summit in Dubai. But a few things he mentions on stage immediately catch my attention: transhumanism, Longevity Escape Velocity, why he believes humans will soon live beyond 100, why he once ran for US President… and the chip he had injected into his hand.