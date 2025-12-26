At walking speed with Andrew Zimmern

Zimmern’s conviction that food carries ethical weight has only deepened with time. Having seen it used as both bridge and weapon, he believes its greatest power lies in places where formal systems fail. “Food has the most power where politics fails,” he says. At the table, he argues, people arrive as humans before identities. He points to shared meals in schools, community kitchens, refugee camps, church basements, and fishing docks, spaces where eating becomes an act of mutual dependence rather than performance. “You actually break bread with someone, and you recognize their dignity,” he says. That recognition, he adds, travels further than slogans or policy statements. He is careful not to sentimentalise the idea. When asked where food can heal cultural divides right now, his answer is pointed rather than poetic. It works, he says, “in the places that need it the most.” Food heals because it must. It does so precisely where politics has failed to deliver dignity or stability.