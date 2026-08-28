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Armaf Beauté marks Emirati Women’s Day with ‘Power in Every Swipe’ campaign

Skincare-infused makeup campaign spotlights bold, diverse expressions of regional beauty

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Friday
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Armaf Beauté marks Emirati Women’s Day with ‘Power in Every Swipe’ campaign

This Emirati Women’s Day, as the UAE celebrates under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better,” Armaf Beauté celebrates the women who inspire confidence, individuality and selfexpression every day.

Born in the UAE, Armaf Beauté is the colour cosmetics brand from Sterling Group, whose roots in Dubai date back to 1998. With more than 25 years of expertise in beauty and fragrance, the brand brings a distinctly homegrown perspective to makeup, created for the modern woman and inspired by the diverse expressions of beauty across the region.

At the heart of Armaf Beauté is a simple philosophy: “Be YOU. Always.” The brand believes beauty is personal, expressive and unique to every woman. As a homegrown UAE brand, Armaf Beauté celebrates the confidence, boldness and individuality of women in the region while creating beauty products with global appeal.

This philosophy extends beyond colour. Skincareinfused makeup is central to the brand’s approach, bringing together the artistry of makeup with thoughtful, skin-conscious formulations. From complexion products to colour cosmetics, Armaf Beauté creates products designed to deliver performance while offering a comfortable beauty experience - because makeup should enhance not only how you look, but also how you feel.

The Powder Matte Collection reflects this approach through a versatile range of 12 shades, created for different moods, personalities and expressions. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, the formula delivers rich colour payoff with a comfortable matte finish. From understated nudes to confident statement shades, each colour offers women another way to express themselves.

Its campaign message, “Power in Every Swipe,” celebrates the confidence that can come from a simple beauty ritual. This Emirati Women’s Day, Armaf Beauté celebrates every woman who embraces her individuality, defines beauty on her own terms and chooses to show up as herself. Be YOU. Always.

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