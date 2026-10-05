Arab beauty isn't following trends anymore, it's setting them

Arab beauty redefines global trends with timeless elegance and modern innovation
Arab beauty has always had a strong identity of its own. Defined brows and eyes, full lips, prominent cheekbones - these aren't fleeting looks; they're features that have been celebrated across the region for generations, long before the rest of the world caught up. What was once dismissed by a Western-centric beauty standard is now the aesthetic much of the world is chasing.
The region's beauty needs have always been practical, too. Hotter, drier climates have made moisture and hydration non-negotiable, not optional. And the diversity within "Arab beauty" itself - from light complexions to olive undertones to melanin-rich skin - means there was never really one single look to define.
But while the visual identity remains strong, the way women here engage with beauty is changing in quieter ways. For many, the conversation is no longer simply about how a product looks. It's about how it wears, how it feels on the skin, and whether it can keep up with real life. The elaborate routine still has its place, but there's a growing appetite for products that move easily between the everyday and the more considered.
That shift is reflected in the way ARMAF Beauté approaches makeup. Rather than treating inclusivity as simply a matter of adding more shades, the brand looks at how differently the same product can be used. A bold liner can be the centrepiece of one look and a small touch of definition in another. A bright lip can be a statement for one woman and part of an everyday routine for someone else.
It's a subtle change, but it points to something broader happening in regional beauty. The Gulf is no longer simply absorbing trends from London, Paris, Seoul or New York — its consumers are increasingly part of the conversation shaping what comes next. The UAE, in particular, brings together a remarkably diverse beauty audience, with global influences sitting alongside distinctly regional preferences. Social reforms and rising digital connectivity have only accelerated this: beauty here has become a form of self-expression, and the region is now positioned as a genuine driver of global trends rather than a follower of them.
For homegrown brands, that creates an opportunity to develop products with this audience in mind from the outset, rather than adapting ideas created elsewhere.
Perhaps that's where A-Beauty is heading next: away from a single definition of what Arab beauty should look like, and towards products that are more adaptable, considered and personal.
For ARMAF Beauté, it means beauty that can fit into the way women actually live, rather than asking them to fit into a particular idea of beauty.