Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Goan Beef Vindaloo

Food is about taste, unique traditions, conversations and human connections. As we begin the second food series season, we invite our readers to cook and learn from our guest chefs and cooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com

Goan Beef Vindaloo

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1/2 kg beef, pre-cooked

15 to 20 pieces Kashmiri dried chillies

6 to 8 cloves of garlic

1-inch ginger

1 tsp black peppercorn

2 cinnamon sticks

2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 cup white vinegar

3 potatoes, diced

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

Cooking oil

Salt to taste

Method

1. Blend garlic, ginger, peppercorn, turmeric powder, cinnamon sticks, red chillies, and cumin along with white vinegar into a fine paste.

Note: White vinegar is used as a preservative, to store the vindaloo paste in the fridge for up to a week.

2. In a pan, heat oil add chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown.

3. Next, add tomatoes and mix them well for about 1 minute.

4. Add the vindaloo paste and stir well. Cook for about 5 to 6 minutes and then add pre-cooked beef to the paste. Add the water along with beef to retain its nutrition.

To pre-cook the beef: Clean the meat well under cold running water, marinate it with salt and boil it in 1 litre of water for about 35 - 40 minutes.

5. Once you have added chunks of beef, cook it for 2 minutes and then add the diced potato to the mix. Add salt to taste and cook further for 20 minutes on low heat.

Once done, serve hot with white rice or Goan bread is also known as Pao

Recipe Courtesy: Grub Shack Restaurant, Dubai

What other recipes would you like featured in the 'Cook with Gulf News Food series'? Tell us at food@gulfnews.com