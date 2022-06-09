Watch: Kumbilappam or jackfruit cone cake recipe

Kumbilappam is a seasonal recipe from Kerala, India. It is prepared by cooking jackfruit pods with jaggery, roasted rice four and grated coconut. Then the mixture is wrapped in fresh green bay leaves, shaped into cones and steamed.

Ingredients

500 gms Jackfruit

200 gms (1 cup) roasted rice flour

80-100 gms jaggery powder

1 ¼ cup grated coconut

1 teaspoon ghee (Optional)

8 cardamoms (powdered)

1 inch dried ginger (powdered)

15 Indian bay leaves

¼ tsp salt

Method

Step: 1

Remove the seeds from jackfruit pods and cut it into small pieces.

Step: 2

Grind the dried ginger in a blender and keep aside.

Powder the cardamom with a bit of sugar and keep aside.

Step: 3

Blend the jackfruit pieces into a smooth paste.

Step: 4

Add jaggery powder and again, blend.

Step: 5

Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Step: 6

Add ginger powder, cardamom powder, one teaspoon of ghee and salt. Combine well.

Step: 7

Add the roasted rice flour little by little and make a smooth dough. The consistency should be soft.

Step: 8

Make cones with Vazhanayila or Indian bay leaves and fix them with a toothpick. Fill each of the cones with the prepared dough, depending on the size of the cone.

Step: 9

Place a steamer with enough water on medium flame. Steam the dough-filled cones for about 10 to 15 minutes until; done.

The traditional Kumbilappam is ready!

Recipe courtesy: Sobha Varghese is a homemaker based in Mumbai, India. Sobha runs a popular YouTube blog called ‘Sobha's Kitchenette’ that focuses on authentic and traditional Kerala recipes

Video by: Raji Varghese, Special to Gulf News