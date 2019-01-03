Bounty Beets is a new-concept dining outlet with a fun an holistic approach to living. It's all about sustainably-sourced, fresh produce with a view of the sunset. The menu offers avocado on toast called ‘You’re all I Avo Wanted’, and an entire breakfast section titled ‘First Breakfast, then I’ll Change the World’. Their fare includes organic, gluten-free and vegan options as well as items typical of what you’d find in LA’s Juice Bars and Health Cafes, like detox shots, plant-based nachos, vegan cream cheese, gluten-free pizza and a mouth-watering selection of bowls. The menu offers a variety of food and drinks with something for everyone: popular breakfast dishes, salads, gluten-free pizza, soups, poke bowls, grills, healthy burgers, desserts and a bar serving cocktails, colourful lattes, juices, smoothies and detox shots.