Preheat the oven to 100 degrees. Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the flour and break the eggs into it. Then begin whisking the eggs and flour. Next, gradually add small amounts of the milk and water mixture, and keep whisking until the mix is the consistency of thin cream. Melt the oil in a small frying pan over medium heat, and then add 3 tbsp of the batter to the pan. Tip the mixture around to get an even layer. After about half a minute lift the edge with a spatula to see if it’s cooked. Now here comes the tricky bit - flip the pancake over with a spatula and cook for a few minutes. Then slide onto a plate and place in a warm oven. Repeat the process; you should make around eight pancakes. Drain the pineapple and layer the pineapple rings with the pancakes. Dust with some icing sugar, top with a couple of cherries then pour over the caramel sauce and serve.