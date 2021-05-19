Ingredients
750gm chicken ( boneless or with bones --- both go well in this recipe)
1\2 cup yoghurt
1 tbsp ginger paste
2 tbsp garlic paste
5 medium onions mixed to a paste
1 tbsp turmeric powder
1\2 tsp red chilli powder
Salt as per taste
2 green cardamom
2 cloves
2 cinnamon sticks, one inch pieces
1\2 cup vegetable oil
Method
1. Cut the chicken into medium-sized pieces.
2. Marinate the chicken pieces with ginger paste, garlic paste, onion paste, turmeric, salt, red chilli powder and yoghurt. Marinate for one hour only.
3. In a deep-bottomed pan pour the oil and add cardamom, clove and cinnamon sticks.
4. Once the aroma is released, add the chicken along with the marinade and saute nicely.
5. Cover and cook over a medium flame for half an hour. Stir a few times.
6. After half an hour, reduce the flame to low and let the chicken cook in its own juice.
7. Leave it on the flame for half an hour more and then it is done.
Serve with pulao or paratha. See recipe for Basanti Pulao here
