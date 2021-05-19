Method

1. Cut the chicken into medium-sized pieces.

2. Marinate the chicken pieces with ginger paste, garlic paste, onion paste, turmeric, salt, red chilli powder and yoghurt. Marinate for one hour only.

3. In a deep-bottomed pan pour the oil and add cardamom, clove and cinnamon sticks.

4. Once the aroma is released, add the chicken along with the marinade and saute nicely.

5. Cover and cook over a medium flame for half an hour. Stir a few times.

6. After half an hour, reduce the flame to low and let the chicken cook in its own juice.

7. Leave it on the flame for half an hour more and then it is done.

Serve with pulao or paratha. See recipe for Basanti Pulao here

Mamata Bandyopadhyay is a homemaker based in Dubai. She hails from West Bengal, India and likes to cook authentic Bengali cuisine for her loved ones. She also enjoys writing about food and sharing recipes citing cultural anecdotes.

