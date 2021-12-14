Prep 10 m
Cook 1h
Serves
8
Ingredients

    1kg fresh pears

    For the dough

    1 kg butter

    500 gms icing sugar

    4 eggs

    1.5 kg flour

    For the almond cream

    500 gms butter

    3 eggs

    500 gms sugar

    200 gms flour

    10 ml vanilla essence

    300 gms almond powder

Method

1. For the dough, mix the butter, icing sugar, eggs and flour and knead well.

2. Allow the dough to rest for an hour before rolling it out and placing it on a tart mould.

3. In a bowl, add butter and sugar. Whisk using a hand blender and add eggs at equal intervals.

4. Add the flour and almond powder together and mix well once again.

5. While baking, evenly spread the almond cream in a tart mould.

6. Slice the pears and arrange it on the top of the almond cream.

7. Sprinkle cinnamon powder and sugar on top.

8. Bake at 170C for 25 to 30 minutes.

9. Serve and enjoy!

Thirumalai Murugan

Executive Chef, Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers & Riva Beach Club, The Palm