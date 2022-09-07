Know your Gimbap from your Tteokbokki with this free Korean street food session in Abu Dhabi

Hana, dul, set… it’s time to be teleported to Seoul. Not much effort needed, all you have to do is reach the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi on September 14.

They are hosting a lecture and taste event on Korean street food. Say, “Woo to the Young to the Woo… Dong to the Geu to the Rami!”, to some delicious, fiery Tteokbokki and Gimbap.

Participants will be able to watch a demonstration and get to learn how to make street foods like Tteokbokki, chewy rice cakes in a spicy sauce, and Gimbap, seaweed rolls made with rice, vegetables and meat - similar to sushi.

During the event, Nam Chan-woo, the director of the Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE will hold a lecture on Korean street food. The lecture will be followed by demonstrations of making the dishes.

As per the press release sent by the centre, all participants will also have a chance to taste a variety of Korean street food at the event.

Tteokbokki, which is made by mixing Garaetteok or rice cakes and fish cakes with red pepper paste and soy sauce-based seasoning, is a common street food and ‘soul food’ that has long been loved by Koreans.

Tteokbokki is enjoyed in various ways, such as at street side stalls, which usually sell it in small cups and add various unique toppings to it such as cheese to create “fusion” versions of the dish.

Gimbap, which has recently gained attention due to the release of popular Korean drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is also one of the most commonly eaten snacks and street food items in Korea.

An official from the Korean Cultural Centre said, "…It has always been a good childhood memory eating Gimbap and Tteokbokki with friends or at picnics. We hope it will be an event which introduces [these foods to the attendees] and give them a chance to enjoy these representative Korean street foods, which have been loved by various generations of Korean people.”

When and where?

The event will take place at the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi on September 14, Wednesday, between 6 and 8 pm: P2 Floor, Entrance 13, Multipurpose Hall of Korean Cultural Center UAE, Yas Creative Hub, Yas Island.

Attendance is free and open to anyone above the age of 14, but you need to register. To do that, log on to the Korean Cultural Center's street food event on their website: https://uae.korean-culture.org/en

Once you click on the street food event, you will be taken to a separate page that has additional details of the event, including:

• Registration period is from September 6 to 11

• Registration confirmation will be sent by email on September 12

• Due to limited seats, registration is required, and only those who have received confirmation email can attend the event

To register click on the link provided at the bottom of this page: https://forms.gle/TTbi4CFYDiNH1W548