Method

Breathe. Be in the moment. Start each step with an intention.

1. Pour hot water into the matcha bowl. Briefly soak the whisk in hot water for 30 seconds to 1 minute to soften the bristles. Discard water and towel, dry the bowl.

2. Sift 2 gms of matcha through a sieve in a bowl (2 chashaku spoons or 1 standard tsp).

3. Prepare 80C/176F of hot water. Add 1 tbsp of hot water, about 10 ml, to prepare the matcha. Using a bamboo whisk, gently mix together and create a smooth paste until the lumps are dissolved.

4. Add the remaining 60 ml of warm water or choice of milk. For a matcha latte version, replace water with a choice of milk.

5. Stir gently, then rapidly whisk in a fast zig-zag motion for 1 minute until foam is formed. Drink immediately from the bowl and enjoy.

Note: If you don't have a matcha bowl, you can use a ceramic bowl with a broad bottom base, which has room for whisking action. If you don't have a bamboo whisk, you can use an electric frother, but please be cautious as the metal can leave scratch marks on your bowl.

Yvette Arizala Dubai-based tea practitioner and recipe developer at Yv et te boutique artisan teas

