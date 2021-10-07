Have you tried pasta chips yet? Here are four recipes to try this weekend

Here are pasta chips in flavours of barbeque, cheddar, lemon and zaatar

Dubai: After months of keeping a check on spicy and fried food because of the heat, we can now give into the craving. Be it deep fried chips, samosas or deep fried savoury snack, chops or cutlets, tangy chaats, the list is endless.

Apart from these traditional snacks, there is a healthy addition to the list. It is pasta chips… a trend that went viral on social media, which not even chefs could resist.

A crunchy alternative to the usual crackers or chips

When we talk of chips, the crunchy bite of a paper-thin potato strip rings a bell. However, today, chips are no longer restricted to potatoes. Step into a super market and scan for the options available. You will spot lentil chips, corn chips, even jackfruit chips. To my surprise, I even found bitter gourd chips!

With so many options around, how could I miss the social media pasta chips trend? I had to try it, after all my air fryer had to be put to good use.

Moving away from the image of a pasta dish, which usually involves - al dente (Italian for - to the tooth, where pasta tastes and feels the best) pasta cooked in sauces, topped with parmesan cheese, I bring to you pasta chips. A crispy, crunchy snack that you can make with fusilli, cavatappi, garganelli, farfalle or just about any variety of pasta you have in your pantry.

So how would it be if we could combine the taste of pasta and chips?

Here are four pasta chips and dips recipes to try:

1. Barbeque pasta chips

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 ½ tbsp onion powder

1 ½ tbsp garlic powder

1 ½ light brown sugar

2 tbsp olive oil

115 gms pasta of your choice

500 ml water

1 tbsp table salt (to be added to the boiling water)

Method

1. In a deep pan, add water and salt. Bring it to a boil.

2. Now put the raw pasta into this water and cook al dente. About 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Once the pasta is done, drain the water and spread it out to cool for a bit.

4. In a bowl, add smoked paprika, chilli powder, kosher salt, onion powder, garlic powder, light brown sugar. Give it a good mix and divide the mix into two parts. Separate one part into a different bowl.

5. Now, in one bowl, add the olive oil to one part of the spice mix and the cooked pasta and toss.

6. Pre-heat the air fryer for five minutes at 180C.

7. Now put the pasta in the air fryer and let it cook for 8 minutes.

8. After around 4 minutes, give it a gentle stir around.

9. Once the pasta is done, it should be crisp and easy to break between fingers. However, every air fryer is different, so frying time might vary.

10. Once done, put the fried pasta chips in the bowl where a part of the spice mix was kept earlier. Mix the spice and the pasta chips very well and it is ready to serve.

2. Cheddar cheese pasta chips

Ingredients:

½ cup cheddar cheese, keep 2 tbsp aside for final garnish

1 tbsp kosher salt

½ tsp chilli powder or ½ tsp black pepper powder

½ tsp chilli paste

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tbsp olive oil

4 lasagne sheets

500 ml water

1 tbsp table salt (to be added to the boiling water)

Method

1. Put the water to boil in a deep pan after adding one tablespoon of salt.

2. Cut the lasagne sheets in two rectangular strips.

3. Once the water has boiled, dip the lasagne sheets and cook them al dente.

4. Once the lasagne sheets are cooked, spread them out to cool.

5. In a bowl, mix grated cheese, kosher salt, chilli powder or black pepper powder, onion powder and olive oil.

6. Next mix the lasagne sheets with the spices above in the bowl.

7. Pre-heat the air fryer for five minutes at 180C.

8. Put the lasagne sheets into the air fryer and fry for about eight minutes. In about four minutes, mix them again and continue frying.

9. Bring out the lasagne chips from the air fryer and sprinkle 2 tablespoons of cheese.

10. Serve it with a dip of your choice.

Note: If using homemade lasagne sheets, cut into small rectangles before adding into boiling water. If using store bought lasagne sheets, it is best to cut into rectangles after boiling the sheets in hot salt water.

3. Salt, pepper and lemon pasta chips

Ingredients

115 gms pasta

1 tbsp coarse sea salt

2 tbsp cracked black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

500 ml water

1 tsp table salt (to be added to the boiling water)

2 tbsp tablespoons

Method

1. In a pot, boil water with one teaspoon of salt.

2. Once the water starts boiling, add the pasta and cook al dente.

3. Drain the excess water and let the pasta cool for a couple of minutes.

4. In a separate bowl mix together coarse sea salt, cracked black pepper, lemon juice and olive oil.

5. Put the cooked pasta in the spice bowl and give it a good stir.

6. Pre-heat the air fryer at 150C for 3 minutes.

7. Now put the spice mixed pasta into the air fryer and cook for 6 to 7 minutes checking halfway through and giving it a mix.

8. Once done, bring it out in a bowl.

9. You can sprinkle more black pepper if you like.

10. Finally, sprinkle some chopped parsley and serve it with your favourite dip.

4. Zaatar pasta chips

Ingredients

115 gms pasta

500 ml water

1 tsp table salt (to be added to the boiling water)

4 tbsp zaatar mix

2 tbsp sumac

2 tbsp olive oil

1 ½ tsp garlic

Method

1. In a pot, boil water and add 1 teaspoon of salt.

2. Now put in the pasta and cook it al dente.

3. Once the pasta is cooked, drain excess water and let it cool for a couple of minutes.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl add zaatar, olive oil and a pinch of sumac and give it a nice mix.

5. Now add the pasta and mix them well.

6. Pre-heat the air fryer at 160C for five minutes.

7. Place the pasta inside the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes at 180C. Stir a couple of times in between.

8. Once done place the pasta in a bowl, sprinkle a pinch of sumac and serve it along with a dip.

Four dip recipes to go with pasta chips:

Pasta chips can be enjoyed on their own or with dips. You can mix and match the flavoured pasta chips with these dips.

1. Homemade pesto

Ingredients

2 cups fresh basil

3 tbsp pinenuts

2 cloves garlic

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp lime zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup parmesan cheese

Method

Mix all of the above ingredients in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl and enjoy.

2. Homemade green olive lemon coriander tapenade

Ingredients

1 cup green olives (chopped)

¼ cup coriander leaves

2 to 3 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp garlic

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Method

Mix all the above ingredients in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl and enjoy.

Note: Coriander leaves can be substituted for parsley. Some people also add capers (small flower buds of a shrub that grows in the Mediterranean, tastes tangy and salty) to this dip.

3. Homemade salsa

Ingredients:

2 to 3 ripe tomatoes

1 jalapeno, stem and seeds removed

½ red onion

½ tbsp lime juice

½ cup coriander leaves

1 pod garlic

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Pinch of oregano

½ tsp sugar, optional but it definitely adds to the taste

Method

Blitz all the ingredients in a blender taking care not to turn them into a paste. Transfer into a serving bowl and enjoy.

4. Mayo tomato dip

Ingredients

6 tbsp mayonnaise

3 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tsp garlic powder

Method

Mix all the ingredients together with a spoon and it is ready to serve.

Note: To add some colour to the dip, add a teaspoon of parsley