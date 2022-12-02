Prep 15 m
Cook
Serves
2
Add to my recipes Remove from my recipes

Ingredients

    40 gms Kenyan fine French beans

    15 gms red cherry tomatoes

    10 gms yellow cherry tomatoes

    10 gms Muir lettuce

    10 gms Baby Gem lettuce

    5 gms dates

    ½ tsp sumac powder

    ½ tsp salt

    ½ tsp pepper

    1 tbsp olive oil

    2 tbsp French dressing (store bought)                                                    

Email this grocery list

Ingredient Substitution Guide

Method

1. Wash all the vegetables thoroughly. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Cut off the core from the lettuce and separate the leaves. Thinly cut the dates lengthwise.

2. Add the seasoning, mix the olive oil and French dressing, and pour over the vegetables. Toss your salad well before serving so that the dressing coats all the vegetables well.

Chef Saud Al Matrooshi

He is the Executive Chef at Emirates Flight Catering.

Share your recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com