Method

1. Wash all the vegetables thoroughly. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Cut off the core from the lettuce and separate the leaves. Thinly cut the dates lengthwise.

2. Add the seasoning, mix the olive oil and French dressing, and pour over the vegetables. Toss your salad well before serving so that the dressing coats all the vegetables well.

Chef Saud Al Matrooshi He is the Executive Chef at Emirates Flight Catering.

Share your recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com