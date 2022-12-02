Ingredients
40 gms Kenyan fine French beans
15 gms red cherry tomatoes
10 gms yellow cherry tomatoes
10 gms Muir lettuce
10 gms Baby Gem lettuce
5 gms dates
½ tsp sumac powder
½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
1 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp French dressing (store bought)
Method
1. Wash all the vegetables thoroughly. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Cut off the core from the lettuce and separate the leaves. Thinly cut the dates lengthwise.
2. Add the seasoning, mix the olive oil and French dressing, and pour over the vegetables. Toss your salad well before serving so that the dressing coats all the vegetables well.
