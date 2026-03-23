Grill & Thrill: Cast-iron Portobello mushrooms

• Clean mushrooms gently.

• Mix all marinade ingredients.

• Coat mushrooms and marinate 15-30 minutes.

• Cook by grilling, pan-searing, or baking at 200°C for 18-22 minutes.

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