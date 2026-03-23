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Grill & Thrill: Cast-iron Portobello mushrooms
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Grill & Thrill
Grill & Thrill: Cast-iron Portobello mushrooms

Grill & Thrill: Cast-iron Portobello mushrooms

Make sure your vegetarian friends feel seen at your next barbecue with this yummy dish

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
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Cuisine:Mediterranean/Vegetarian
Cook time:18-22
Prep time:15-30 minutes
Servings:6 people

Ingredients

• 1kg Portobello mushrooms

• 80ml olive oil

• 6 cloves garlic (minced)

• 3 tbsp soy sauce or balsamic vinegar

• 2 tbsp lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

• 2 tbsp fresh thyme or rosemary

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1 tsp black pepper

• 1-1½ tsp salt

• ½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

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Ingredient Substitution Guide

Method

• Clean mushrooms gently.

• Mix all marinade ingredients.

• Coat mushrooms and marinate 15-30 minutes.

• Cook by grilling, pan-searing, or baking at 200°C for 18-22 minutes.

Grill & Thrill is a video series celebrating great food, open flames, and unforgettable outdoor cooking moments with renowned Arab pitmaster and chef Hattem Mattar. Powered by premium Weber grills in association of Jumbo Group, it captures the spirit of relaxed gatherings, shared meals, and the ultimate grilling experience.

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