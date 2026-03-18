Grill & Thrill: Cast iron brownie that everyone loves

Heat the oven to 175°C with the skillet already inside.

Melt the chocolate and butter together.

Mix in the sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Gently incorporate the dry ingredients, including flour, cocoa powder, salt, and chocolate chips (if using)

Bake for 25-35 minutes. Allow it to cool completely before cutting. Serve with whipped cream.

Grill & Thrill is a video series celebrating great food, open flames, and unforgettable outdoor cooking moments with renowned Arab pitmaster and chef Hattem Mattar. Powered by premium Weber grills in association of Jumbo Group, it captures the spirit of relaxed gatherings, shared meals, and the ultimate grilling experience.