Grill & Thrill: Carrot cake on the barbie

• Soak raisins for 15-20 minutes. Drain and pulse.

• Toast spices briefly until fragrant.

• Mix dry ingredients.

• Whisk wet ingredients, then add carrots and raisins.

• Fold in dry ingredients gently.

• Bake at 175°F for 30-35 minutes.

• Cool completely.

• Beat butter, add cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and salt.

• Frost cake, crumb coat, chill, and finish.

Grill & Thrill is a video series celebrating great food, open flames, and unforgettable outdoor cooking moments with renowned Arab pitmaster and chef Hattem Mattar. Powered by premium Weber grills in association of Jumbo Group, it captures the spirit of relaxed gatherings, shared meals, and the ultimate grilling experience