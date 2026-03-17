Grill & Thrill: Carrot cake on the barbie

Ingredients
To make the cake
• 150g raisins
• 2 tsp cinnamon
• ½ tsp nutmeg
• ¼ tsp ginger
• ¼ tsp cloves
• 265g granulated sugar
• 220g brown sugar
• 315g flour
• 2 tsp baking soda
• 1½ tsp baking powder
• 1 tsp salt
• 300ml neutral oil
• 4 eggs
• 2 tsp vanilla extract
• 425g grated carrots
• 60ml hot water or orange juice
To make the frosting
• 225g butter
• 340g cream cheese
• 360g powdered sugar
• 1 tbsp vanilla
• A pinch of salt
Method
• Soak raisins for 15-20 minutes. Drain and pulse.
• Toast spices briefly until fragrant.
• Mix dry ingredients.
• Whisk wet ingredients, then add carrots and raisins.
• Fold in dry ingredients gently.
• Bake at 175°F for 30-35 minutes.
• Cool completely.
• Beat butter, add cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and salt.
• Frost cake, crumb coat, chill, and finish.
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