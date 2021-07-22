Editor's Picks: 5 cooking guides to learn new skills

Melt-in-your-mouth potato gnocchi cooked in a tomato and basil sauce Image Credit: GN/ Anas Thacharpadikkal

As founding editor of the Gulf News Food section, I always wanted to create an element that would serve as a referral for all those who love to cook and try new recipes, along with learning new skills.

And the Cooking Guides do just that – a labour of love by the team, it takes a lot of time effort and commitment, especially by the chefs involved. We have been lucky to find people who are as invested in spreading the knowledge of good food and cooking as us, which has resulted in guides that are so detailed that we have foodies writing in from across the globe.

And as we go along this food journey, we wanted to remind our readers of some of the great guides released earlier, which might be time to revisit.

Here’s my list:

This is a wonderful one-pot dish but definitely needs a level of expertise, as it involves quite a bit of layering. The result is a delight for the senses.

A fabulous savoury pastry from the Balkans that requires patience more than anything. The guide tells you everything you need to know.

Gnocchi is my go-to pasta dish that is easy to make and does not need the muscle power usually reserved for pasta sheets. In fact, it is a great complete meal. A definite skill to learn that would make any nonna proud!

They are delicious with a crisp exterior and flavoured, nutty heart, but a tough skill to achieve. Chefs make it look easy, so we got an expert to teach us in this guide.

If you’ve been in the UAE for even six months, you are bound to have come across these triangular, fried pastries from India. Filled with spiced potatoes and served hot with a tangy coriander chutney, it’s a snack loved by many in the country. Here’s a guide that teaches you how to make them at home…

