The tradition in the UK of fish battered and fried in oil is one that goes way back to the 1860s. Fish and chips is a favourite among most brits and everyone else who gives it a try. Here are our recommendations for where to go for Fish and Chips in Dubai.

1. The Fish & Chips Room

The Fish & Chips Room, located in JBR serves a very traditional version of the Fish & Chips dish. Identical to what you would get in the UK. Their fish is imported from the UK and It’s very popular among the brits in and around JBR and the Marina. They serve traditional fish found in England, like Cod and Haddock, as well as the local flavour of Hammour battered fish and chips. It is served with British chips on the side. Mushy peas and other toppings will cost you extra.

Location JBR Cost Approximately Dh62 per dish

2. Rose and Crowne

Image Credit: Rose and Crowne

This comfortable British gastro pub is home to delicious fish and chips. The dish will be a little more on the higher end of the spectrum but will come served with chips and mushy peas on the side, topped with Tartar sauce. Rose and Crowne is located in Al Habtoor city, right by the British telephone booth.

Location The Atrium Al Habtoor City Cost Dh70 for the dish

3. Bob’s Fish and Chips

The casual eatery plus Food truck serves some tasty, no frills Fish and Chips. There are different options including Cod, Dori and Hammour too. They have a few locations around Dubai, including Dubai Marina, Kite Beach and the community Damac Hills. It’s good for quick service and an easy meal.

Location Dubai Marina, Dream Tower 2, Opposite Marina Byblos Hotel and Damac Hills Cost Approximately Dh45 per dish

4. McGettigan’s

The famed Irish pub McGettigan’s offers a bunch of classic British, Irish and Scottish dishes. Expect pie, sausages, mash and of course, their massive fish and chips, which comes with potato chips, mushy peas and tartar sauce.

Location World Trade Centre, JBR and JLT Cost Dh96 per dish

5. The London Project

Image Credit: Supplied

Every Sunday the London Project has a fantastic deal on their Fish and Chips dish, which is a buy-one-get-one-free offer. The quintessentially British dish, featuring London Meantime battered cod, chunky triple cooked chips, mushy peas, roast garlic tartar sauce, and grilled lemon will be available for two people to enjoy. The London Project is a more high-end spot to enjoy the humble Fish and Chips dish, but the beautiful setting makes it all worth it.